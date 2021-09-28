Adreno Technologies register 20 percent business growth this financial year , now planning to expand in USA and European market

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/Target Media): Adreno Technologies Pvt. Ltd, listed as one of India's Top 100 upcoming ITES & BPO Companies by Dun & Bradstreet, is headquartered in Chandigarh, India.

The Company specializes in IT & ITES Solutions to a diverse set of clients in more than 20 countries across the globe.

The Company considered employees as assets in building the Company's profitability. "Last year was a bit a challenging year for all the industries, which also impacted our industry. In our industry, where the companies were showing pink slips to their employees, we have hired new staff to generate more employment, says Raman Chadha, Chairman of Adreno Technologies.

"We decided to retain all employees irrespective of what is the shape of the business during the Covid pandemic. One of our USA client advised us to discontinue the contract enforcing the fore Majeure clause as restaurant business in the USA had completely shut down. Our 90% of resources were dedicated to different campaigns of clients across continents and decline in business of our clients influenced operational areas of our business too. But still, we never gave any pink slip to the employee and rather appointed more staff in the marketing and operations," adds Raman Chadha.

The Company changed its strategy and focused on the "Three Mantras" i.e. retaining existing clients, growing through sales by recruiting more members to its sales team, and investing in advanced digital marketing solutions to benefit its clients.

With a solid customer base of 1500+ customers, the Company sees the European and United States markets potential areas which helped them boost profits by 20 percent. The Company also had more resources on hand largely by bringing in an innovative payment plan clients could enroll in, which helped keep resources on the payroll despite the tough times at COVID.

Determined to grow despite the myriad global calamities in the past year, the Company has successfully hired more than a hundred new employees across corporate ranks and created employment, earned foreign exchange for country, and a great future for all stake holders of company in the past and for the coming years.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)