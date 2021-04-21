ADROSONIC to bear expenses of COVID-19 vaccination of its employees and families

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Putting emphasis on health and contributing to the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic, digital consulting company ADROSONIC announced that it would provide 100 per cent free vaccination for all its employees and associates, along with their immediate families.
The company on April 20 announced that it will reimburse the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its permanent, contractual and third-party frontline staff along with their immediate family members if they get the jab at private hospitals.
"As we continue to navigate the pandemic, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our people. At ADROSONIC we have continued to monitor and consider the guidance of external experts and groups. Based on this, we strongly support the scientific and public health advice that encourages vaccination. COVID-19 vaccination is a safer way to help build protection," the company said adding that everyone, who are eligible for vaccination according to Government guidelines, should opt for the jab.
"We would like to announce this reimbursement facility for all our colleagues. This is an auto-approved policy to ensure health and wellness for each of our employees and their families," the company statement further said.
ADROSONIC said all eligible people above 45 years of age should immediately avail themselves of the benefit along with others once it is open to all as per local Government guidelines.
