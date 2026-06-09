VMPL Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 9: AdventureX4x4 (AdventureX 4x4 Outfitters Private Limited), India's first overland brand built to global standards, today launched its full e-commerce experience at adventurex4x4.com -- a single destination for premium rooftop tents, 4x4 recovery gear, awnings and guided Himalayan expeditions, engineered for Indian terrain and proven across the Indian Himalayas from Spiti to Ladakh. India's first global-standard overland brand takes its full store online -- premium rooftop tents, 4x4 recovery gear, guided Himalayan expeditions and "Agent X," a 24/7 AI concierge -- with vehicle-fit matching for the Jimny, Thar, Hilux and Fortuner. Overlanding and self-reliant 4x4 travel are gaining real momentum in India, as more drivers of the Mahindra Thar, Suzuki Jimny and Toyota Hilux head for Spiti, Ladakh and the country's remote trails. AdventureX4x4 was built for exactly that traveller -- and the launch is headlined by the FeatherLite rooftop tent, one of the world's lightest premium rooftop tents at just 36.5 kg for the tent (plus a 6 kg telescopic ladder). It is a full-size, two-adult softshell platform purpose-engineered and fitment-listed for the Suzuki Jimny and other compact 4x4s -- vehicles whose low roof load is overwhelmed by conventional 60-70 kg hardshells. The result is a genuine rooftop tent light enough for one person to mount, and light enough for a small SUV to keep driving like itself.

The 36.5 kg FeatherLite rooftop tent, engineered for compact 4x4s such as the Suzuki Jimny. (Image: AdventureX4x4) "Most rooftop tents on the market were built for big platforms -- bolt one to a Jimny and you ruin the very thing that makes it good," said Dinesh, Founder of AdventureX4x4. "Conventional rooftop tents are typically 60-70 kg, which is simply too much for a compact 4x4's roof. We treated weight as the design brief, not an afterthought, and the FeatherLite is the result at 36.5 kg: a real rooftop tent the smallest serious 4x4 in India can actually carry." AdventureX4x4 has spent more than a decade outfitting Indian overlanders. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in IMT Faridabad, Haryana, the company set out to bring expedition-grade gear -- and the expertise to use it -- to a market long served by improvisation and imports. Its promise is specific: every tent, awning and recovery tool it lists should survive an Indian Himalayan season and earn its place on a serious build. That is what "built to global standards" means in practice -- equipment chosen and engineered for the cold, the altitude and the broken roads Indian overlanders actually meet, then sold with the fitment advice to match it to the right vehicle.

"We didn't set out to open a shop -- we set out to build the brand Indian overlanders can trust with a Himalayan night," Dinesh added. "Built to global standards, in India, for Indian roads: every piece of gear we list is gear we would stake our own expedition on, from a recovery board to the FeatherLite. That is the standard we hold the whole range to." A rooftop tent for every rig. The rooftop range alone runs to eight tents, each matched to a different vehicle and route. The softshell CampTop 250 and the 36.5 kg FeatherLite suit compact 4x4s, crossovers and EVs; the CampTop 300Lux and the 7 ft x 7 ft CampTop 400Max scale up for families; and the auto-deploying AutoNest 120 hardshell opens at the touch of a button for larger SUVs. At the top sits the Expedition series -- the Leopard41, India's only rooftop tent with 540-degree panoramic openings, and the Bison61, a one-piece aluminium hardshell finished with German Stabilus struts and an insulated interior, built for the harshest weeks above the treeline.

The complete build. Around the tents, AdventureX4x4 stocks the rest of a serious overland kit: SaberLight 270-degree freestanding awnings, 4x4 recovery gear from traction boards and kinetic ropes to LCD air compressors and 60-inch high-lift jacks, TractionX snow chains sized per vehicle, insulated thermal liners for sub-zero Himalayan nights, roof boxes and storage, lighting and extreme-weather kit -- every item filtered by what actually fits each customer's vehicle. Meet Agent X -- a 24/7 AI overland concierge. Every shopper on adventurex4x4.com can ask Agent X, the brand's own AI-powered concierge, anything -- which tent fits their exact vehicle, the right snow-chain size, what to pack for a high-altitude pass -- and get a straight, field-tested answer in seconds, day or night. Paired with the site's "Fits Your Rig" personalization, the store surfaces only the gear proven for each customer's vehicle, across the Mahindra Thar, Thar Roxx, Suzuki Jimny, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Force Gurkha, Isuzu V-Cross and Land Rover Defender.

Beyond gear, AdventureX4x4 runs guided overland expeditions into the high Himalayas, including Spiti and Ladakh -- the same routes on which its equipment is tested. The trips let customers learn cold-weather camping, vehicle recovery and high-altitude driving from people who do it for a living, and they feed hard-won field knowledge straight back into the products and the buying advice on the site. Built to make the right choice obvious. A "Find My Tent" recommender and the "Fits Your Rig" system narrow the catalogue to what suits a customer's exact vehicle and budget, while in-depth buying guides lay out the fitment maths most retailers leave unsaid -- from the best rooftop tent for a Jimny to the best overlanding vehicles in India. Orders ship across India with free shipping over ₹25,000, native secure checkout, GST invoicing and WhatsApp support on +91-8800271840.

Explore the full range, read the guides and meet Agent X at adventurex4x4.com. Watch builds, expeditions and gear walkthroughs on YouTube at @DCVExpeditions, and follow the journey on Instagram at @adventurex4x4. About AdventureX4x4 AdventureX4x4 (AdventureX 4x4 Outfitters Private Limited) is India's first overland brand built to global standards. Founded in 2024 by Dinesh and Rahul and headquartered at Plot No. 117, Sector 68, IMT Faridabad, Haryana, the company designs and curates premium rooftop tents, recovery gear, awnings and expedition equipment proven across the Indian Himalayas -- from Spiti to Ladakh -- and runs guided overland expeditions. AdventureX4x4 combines real field experience, vehicle-specific fitment expertise and a 24/7 AI concierge (Agent X) to help every overlander build the right rig. Learn more at adventurex4x4.com.

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