PNN New Delhi [India], September 15: The wellness industry has spent years selling people the idea that transformation can be achieved through a better morning routine, a vision board, positive affirmations or a weekend away. Adya Retreats is questioning the entire premise. Positioned as India's first neuroscience immersion retreat curated by a lawyer-traveller-entrepreneur Shivangi Sharma, Adya is creating a new category in the wellness space by bringing together modern neuroscience, ancient meditative traditions and immersive experiences designed to take participants beyond the surface of their everyday lives. The idea is not to dismiss spirituality or the many traditions that have shaped the wellness world. It is to approach inner work differently.

There is no spiritual bypassing. No manufactured mysticism. No fluff. Adya does not build its experiences around crystals, rituals designed simply for spectacle or promises of instant transformation. Its foundation is meditative practice, breathwork, movement, introspection, nature immersion and experiential work - with an emphasis on understanding what happens within the mind and brain rather than simply talking about transformation. And this is where Adya's approach becomes particularly distinctive. For the first time in its retreat format, participants undergo brain scans at the beginning and end of the retreat, creating an opportunity to observe changes in brain activity around an experience that is traditionally discussed only in subjective terms.

The question is no longer simply, "Did you feel different?" It becomes: "What happened inside your brain?" Adya has already hosted four retreats, taking participants away from familiar environments and into immersive settings where the work can unfold without the constant noise of everyday life. The retreats follow a nomadic model, moving across different landscapes rather than being tied to one permanent retreat centre. The journey takes participants towards the Himalayas and other powerful natural environments - a choice that is rooted in more than aesthetics. For centuries, the Himalayas have been associated with meditation, contemplation and the pursuit of deeper knowledge. Monks and seekers travelled into these mountains to step away from the ordinary and turn inward.

Adya is reinterpreting that idea for the modern world. Ancient wisdom meets the modern brain. The mountains provide the environment. Meditation provides the practice. Neuroscience provides another lens through which the experience can be explored. And the response from participants has been increasingly difficult to describe as simply a "retreat." Those who have experienced Adya have spoken about profound internal shifts - a sense of clarity, emotional release and stepping away from patterns that no longer serve them. For some, the experience has felt like a rebirth rather than a break. That distinction lies at the heart of what Adya is attempting to create. The retreat isn't positioned as an escape from reality. It is designed as an interruption of the patterns that have become reality.

Behind the concept is an unconventional journey. A lawyer-turned-traveller-turned-entrepreneur spent years travelling, exploring meditation and ancient wisdom traditions, and becoming increasingly fascinated by the relationship between the mind and the brain. That search eventually led to the creation of Adya - an attempt to bring ancient practices into dialogue with modern neuroscience and create a radically different retreat experience. Four retreats in, the brand is no longer experimenting quietly. It is building a movement. A movement that questions an industry increasingly dominated by quick fixes and asks whether wellness can be deeper, more experiential and more grounded in an understanding of the human brain.

Adya's proposition is disruptive by design: You don't need another escape. You need to understand what is running your life. And perhaps the next revolution in wellness won't be about finding something outside yourself. It will be about discovering what has been happening inside you all along. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)