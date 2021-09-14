ADYPU students grab 'Super Dream' and 'Dream' offers in campus placements despite the Covid19 pandemic

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/SRV Media): Ajeenkya DY Patil University, the innovation University, has secured 'Super Dream' and 'Dream' job offer placements for their enrolled students for the current fiscal year.

The dream Job package range is in between 6 LPA to 12 LPA whereas Super Dream Job Package range is 26 LPA and above.

Despite the critical situation due to the pandemic, the University's placement cell has managed to attract some premium companies that have offered CTC of INR 26 lakhs and above. So far 103 companies have visited the college for campus placement with a total of 245 job offers, out of which students have received 40 Super dream and dream offers.

Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil, the President of Ajeenkya DY Patil University and Chairman of Ajeenkya DY Patil Group (ADYPG) said, "Our aim is to contribute to the Indian vision of an innovation-driven society. Our mission is to develop new solutions that elevate the quality of life for every Indian by assimilating and utilizing the creation of new knowledge. Our efforts are focused on graduating well-educated students who are prepared to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing, increasingly complex world, and to contribute to the betterment of society."

ADYPU has already achieved the India Book of Records for "Maximum Female Candidates Recruited in a Single Day" and " Best Placement in Maharashtra" by TCS and Global Education Award. In the FY 2019-2020, the University has received 370 job offers, out of which 47 students have got super dream and dream job offers.Some of their recruiting partners are Tata Motors, Vodafone, Hyundai, Wipro, LG, Siemens, Infosys, Byju's, IBM, Bentley, Marrriott, Fiat, Sigma, Canon, Amazon, etc.

ADYPU 's Industry Institute Interaction Cell and Placement Cell ensures the smooth functioning of the placement activities across the campus. The placement process involves observation & learning of applications, live projects, performance & peer reviews, portfolios of student work, oral & written reports, quizzes, innovative applications of theoretical concepts, and many more.

Founded in the year 2015 by Padmashree Dr. D. V. Patel, ADYPU is situated in the city of Pune, Maharashtra. Termed as "the coolest university" by students, the campus life in ADYPU is an amalgamation of fun and serious academics. With the wide range of social and cultural activities on campus, students have a great time as it makes learning more enjoyable.

The university, with its excellent faculties and highly motivated staff, has adopted a highly innovative application of thinking across all activities by the continuous development of effective capabilities to respond flexibly. The branches in the University are School of Management, School of Engineering, School Information Technology, School of Hotel Management, School of Design, School of Architecture, School of Liberal Arts, School of Film and Media, School of Law, and Interdisciplinary Ph.D. Programs.

To learn more visit: (https://adypu.edu.in)

