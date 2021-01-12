Aethereus Consulting wins Salesforce 'APAC Partner of the Year Award 2020'

You would like to read
Aethereus Consulting, with offices in USA and India, has won the 'SMB Implementation Partner of the Year - India' award at the 'Salesforce APAC Partner of the Year Awards 2020' announced in October last year.
The APAC partner awards recognize companies that demonstrate an exceptional level of expertise in understanding client requirements to deliver innovative and successful customer experiences across all channels by the implementation of Salesforce Clouds.
Charles Woodall, Salesforce Senior VP, APAC Alliances and Partners congratulated Aethereus on this amazing achievement. "Aethereus demonstrated a deep understanding of customer requirements, how to implement Salesforce, and how to drive success," he said.
"This is an incredibly proud moment for Aethereus, to have received a Salesforce partner award. We want to thank Salesforce for this recognition and support. We also want to thank our customers for placing their trust in Aethereus and our team for making this happen," said Vijay Gupta, Co-Founder, CTO and Head of Alliances at Aethereus.
Aethereus worked closely with 20-plus SMB customers in the last year to rewire their customer experience using the Salesforce platform successfully. The firm provided:
* Innovative solutions to clients in the US, India and ANZ markets combining industry thought leadership and pre-built solution packages.
* Specialization in Salesforce Industries, FSL and Einstein Analytics apart from offering solutions around Sales, Service and Marketing.
Salesforce, Einstein Analytics and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.
Aethereus is an award-winning consultancy firm headquartered in Pune, India with offices in Texas, USA offering innovative customer-centric solutions to clients across the globe.
