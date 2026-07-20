VMPL New Delhi [India], July 20: AFC Furniture Solutions has secured Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) ISI Mark certifications across four commercial furniture categories covered under the Government of India's Furniture (Quality Control) Order, 2025, a regulatory mandate that makes BIS certification legally compulsory for furniture manufacturers in India effective February 13, 2026. The certifications obtained by AFC Furniture Solutions covers Work Chairs, General Purpose Chairs and Stools, Tables and Desks, and Storage Units. Each standard notified by the Bureau of Indian Standards under the BIS Act, 2016, prescribes mandatory requirements for structural integrity, material safety, and product durability, verified through third-party testing and factory assessment. The Furniture QCO makes the ISI Mark a legal requirement for the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of covered furniture categories in India. The regulation is expected to accelerate the formalisation of India's USD 29 billion furniture sector, which has historically comprised a large, uncertified informal manufacturing base.

On achieving the certification Maanoj Tomar, Founder of AFC Furniture Solutions, said: "BIS certification under the Furniture QCO sets a clear, enforceable quality floor for the industry, and that is the right direction. When standards become mandatory, the conversation moves from price to verified performance. We have been building towards this standard for some time, and we believe it will drive meaningful accountability across the sector." Together, the BIS ISI certifications and BIFMA Level® 3 accreditation validates AFC Furniture Solutions products as India's national safety regulations and internationally benchmarked sustainability standards, a combination that remains rare in the domestic commercial furniture market. For more information you can visit: https://www.afcindia.in

About AFC Furniture Solutions Founded in 2008 by Maanoj Tomar, AFC Furniture Solutions is India's first BIFMA Level® 3 certified furniture manufacturer, operating from a 4 lakh sq ft IGBC Gold-rated green manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. AFC holds BIS ISI certifications (IS 17631, IS 17632, IS 17633, IS 17634), SCS Indoor Advantage Gold (IAQ), FSC, GreenPro, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 50001 certifications and publishes Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and annual GHG Inventories (ISO 14064-aligned). With a 97% client satisfaction rate, 86% material efficiency, and a 15.42% year-on-year reduction in carbon emissions, AFC serves clients across banking, IT, government, and infrastructure sectors, with experience centres across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

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