Affinity Education - authorized counselling center for MBBS admission in Tver State Medical University, Russia

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/SRV Media): Medicine is one of the most sought-after career fields in the world and Affinity Education is helping Indian MBBS aspirants secure admission as the only authorized counselling center to (https://www.mbbsadmissionabroad.in/mbbs-in-tver-state-medical-university-fees-ranking-admission-visa) Tver State Medical University, Russia.

In recent times, (https://www.mbbsadmissionabroad.in/mbbs-in-russia) MBBS in Russia has gained popularity amongst aspiring medical students, for the country is home to 30 of the top 100 medical universities in the world. Similarly, Tver State Medical University with a legacy of over 30 years is a popular choice among Indian medical aspirants; since the state-owned medical university is approved by the National Medical Commission, WHO, Medical Council of Poland and also has tie-ups with other international universities.

The university is known for giving equal importance to medical education and research work, with the encouragement of the government by hedge funds. Aspiring students from India prefer to study (https://www.mbbsadmissionabroad.in) MBBS abroad despite the tough competition there, as the quality of education is premium adding many other benefits for the students.

The Tver State Medical University is a great choice for students deciding to study abroad, as the university offers direct admission to MBBS courses without any donation fee or entrance exam. The university also has a steady FMGE passing rate which means that doctors can work in India after graduating from the university.

There are over 6000 doctors currently working in India, after graduating from Tver State Medical University. International students studying at the university face no communication barrier during the course of the degree as the course is taught in English. With the expertise and experience of the faculty, students are guaranteed attention and the best quality education. The university offers 250 seats per year in a batch.

The admission process for Tver State Medical Universityis fairly easy compared to many universities in India. For applications from India, Affinity Education is the only registered channel to apply to the university.

The eligibility of the applicant is determined by factors such as age, academic qualifications, etc. The applicant is required to be within the age limit of 17 to 25 years; and secured a minimum of 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in their 12th-grade examination. Apart from this, the aspirants should also take the NEET examination to be able to pass.

Securing a MBBS degree requires students to be passionate about the field, so as to work hard. While it may take a lot of effort and hard work to complete the degree, it is even more difficult to get into a university to pursue one. In the world of cut-throat competition, with the increasing number of NEET aspirants have to toil day in and day out to secure admission. India alone has less than 2% acceptability rate into their colleges.

Though the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the functioning and stability of many universities across the globe, the administrations' department of Tver state medical university made all possible arrangements to secure the future of students.

With the great relationship between India and the Russian Federation, and the security policies for international students in Russia, the perks of studying there only seem too appealing. Therefore, Tver State Medical University is deemed one of the top universities in Russia for aspiring Indian medical students.

For these reasons, young medical aspirants are opting for foreign countries to pursue their dreams. One of the pros of studying abroad is that the admission procedure is simple. Students can further study in English as well as any other foreign language.

Besides this, the aspirants get international exposure, premium quality education and the latest equipment. They also get the opportunity to work internationally as they receive a globally recognized degree while simultaneously experiencing a low cost of living with all essential amenities.

To learn more visit: (https://www.mbbsadmissionabroad.in/mbbs-in-tver-state-medical-university-fees-ranking-admission-visa) Tver State Medical University | (https://affinityeducation.in) Affinity Education

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)