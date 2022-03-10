Affordable housing with a difference, "Nilaya Greens" delivers homes to 650+ families in Ghaziabad

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/SRV): Nilaya Greens is an IGBC affordable green (pre-certified Gold) Podium-based homes project being developed by Nilaya Infra Pvt Ltd; a debt-free company with the idea of redefining affordable housing and creating iconic landmarks with a vision of quality construction and on-time delivery.

Nilaya Group has successfully delivered the first phase (660 units) of the most sought-out project in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad's rapidly developing & well-connected region, Nilaya Greens (UPRERAPRJ7496). Nilaya Greens is strategically located for ease of access to different needs - Multispecialty Hospital, Banks, Renowned Schools & professional colleges etc. It is easily accessible from NCR through Delhi-Meerut Road, Rapid Rail, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Elevated Road, Metro rail and Domestic Airport at Hindon Ghaziabad.

The project Nilaya Greens was also a part of the groundbreaking ceremony held at the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow, UP, in 2018, with the presence of Prime Minister of India, Governor and Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh along with other dignitaries. The 10 acres housing project comprising 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK flats has been built keeping in mind the Government's "Housing for All" initiative. The group's campaign "Mera Pehla Ghar" is all about ensuring that people's dream of "first Home" is empowered with the best living standards at the best value one can imagine.

The pandemic left a serious dent in the real estate market with the property sale and investment going down tremendously. India also saw the biggest migrant exodus with workers leaving worksites to go back home leading to a costly workforce that led to costlier raw materials along with the delay in procuring the materials. Despite the challenges posed by unprecedented times, the Nilaya group was able to deliver the first phase of Nilaya Greens, as promised to the buyers, much before the scheduled delivery date of the project.

Nilaya Infra group guarantees a perfect blend of business, pleasure, and comfort. It is of utmost importance for the developer to facilitate an upscale standard of living at affordable prices. The project offers indoor and outdoor recreational facilities such as a clubhouse with a gymnasium, table tennis & pool table, swimming pool, half basketball court, cricket net practice pitch, and a badminton court. Additional amenities include a kid's play area, jogging track, and event plaza. The project boasts plentiful light, ventilation, open spaces, and green areas, without compromising on the residents' privacy.

Green building projects are usually expensive luxury apartments and are not conducive to affordable housing projects. Nilaya Group wanted to change the trend which led to the inception of this project; a mission to provide green affordable homes with a difference. The towers in the project have an Earthquake-Resistant structure which is IIT-Delhi vetted. The project is designed in a way to make it resource-efficient and environmentally responsible, with the provision of plentiful sunlight and maximum ventilation. The developer has used premium quality materials, heat reflective glass fittings to transmit less radiation and heat insulation on rooftops. In addition to this, rainwater harvesting, a waste disposal system and a sewage treatment plant is set up at the site, the wastewater generated will be treated onsite and reused for flushing and landscaping.

Nilaya Group aspires to significantly contribute towards sustainable living and improving the quality of life of its customers, via strengthening and expanding its established position, thus becoming the first choice of developers for existing and prospective home buyers.

