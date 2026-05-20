NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Mumbai witnessed a landmark moment for the Indian fashion industry as Ford Models officially hosted its first-ever open casting in India at Jio World Drive, BKC on 16th May 2026. The event received an overwhelming response, with 1500+ applicants participating in the casting process and 600+ registrations recorded for the Mumbai open casting, further highlighting India's growing influence in the global fashion and modelling ecosystem. Known globally for discovering and shaping some of fashion's most iconic faces over the last eight decades, Ford Models brought its international scouting legacy to India with a powerful jury panel featuring leading names from Paris, New York, Barcelona, and the international fashion circuit.

The casting marked a significant step for India's growing presence in the global modelling industry, with aspiring talent travelling from multiple cities for a chance to be seen directly by one of the world's most influential modelling agencies. After an extensive evaluation process, 20 finalists were shortlisted for the next stage of consideration for potential international opportunities. The esteemed jury personally reviewed and scored participants based on runway potential, and confidence, personality, versatility, and international market appeal. The jury included: - Phonetip Sisavath - Agent, Ford Paris Women Board - Eddy Martin - Agent, Ford Paris Men Board - Fabio Monceri - Senior Image Manager, Ford NYC & Barcelona

- Victoria Da Silva - CEO, Le Grand Casting Paris - Parthiva Hirdaramani - CEO, Panthera MA The event witnessed long queues of aspiring talent outside the venue, reflecting the excitement and scale surrounding Ford Models' India debut. For many participants, the casting represented a rare opportunity to step directly into the global fashion ecosystem and gain visibility with some of the world's top international scouts and agencies. Industry insiders, creators, fashion enthusiasts, and media gathered to witness what many are calling one of the most significant international scouting initiatives to take place in India in recent years. With Ford Models now officially scouting in India, the event signals a powerful shift in the global fashion industry's growing focus on Indian talent, diversity, and representation on the international stage.

About Ford Models Founded in 1946 in New York, Ford Models is one of the world's most influential modelling agencies and has played a defining role in shaping the global fashion industry. The agency has offices across Paris, Barcelona, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Brazil. About Panthera Management Agency Panthera Management Agency (MA) is a talent and management agency operating across Sri Lanka and India, representing leading names including Elina Gunawardena. About Le Grand Casting Le Grand Casting is an international scouting platform creating premium casting events in collaboration with leading model agencies worldwide. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)