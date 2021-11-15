After a successful debut in the world of music, Electronic music producer Aneesh releases his second single 'You'

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Following the incandescent success of his debut track 'Summer Nights', Mumbai based music producer, Aneesh, released his second single - 'You'.
Taking inspiration from the likes of Avicii, Jonas Blue and KSHMR, the artist launched into the EDM music space with his explosive music and wishes to further collaborate with artists across the globe and create exhilarating tracks that he identifies with.
'You' is a future bass/dance/pop number. It is a heartfelt song that takes one on an emotional ride. 'You' is about yearning for deep love that seems distant yet unforgettable. The intense vocals and lyrics by the very talented Myah Marie create a deep connection with the listener. Myah is a background vocalist on 15+ Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez songs, and has also been a featured Vocalist/Writer on several Dance/EDM tracks.
Talking about the song, Aneesh said, "After having quit my job, this was the first song that I started working on. Such a life changing decision had put me on a roller coaster ride of emotions and I somehow channelized all of it into creating 'You'. I believe, of all the emotions, love is the most powerful of them and I always wanted to create a composition which would be an amalgamation of emotional vocals powered with electronic music; and this song is symbolic of that."
What started as a weekend hobby has turned into a full-time vocation. Aneesh, who began his career as a private banker/wealth manager, following his interest in the field of investment, eventually found his fervour and began producing music in 2018.
His debut single 'Summer Nights' is a song that reminisces simple moments one usually finds oneself chatting about with friends. A huge hit amongst music lovers, the track was created in collaboration with popular Texas based singer-songwriter Brandon Chase, who appeared on NBC's The Voice in 2013, for the same track.
Watch and listen here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNPnsAtXj4g)
This story is provided by PRNewswire.
