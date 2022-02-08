After Baner and Camp, Dadu's Sweet Emporio makes a grand entry in Kothrud

You would like to read
- NGO MDV distributes Ghee-Free Sweets & Vegan Ghee on this World Vegan Day
- OrgFarm receives award for 'The Fastest Growing Online Organic Superstore in Chennai' by The Times of India
- Sweets N Petals- A newly launched online flowers, cakes & gifting website with best inaugural offers & gifting ranges
- Sweets N Petals- A newly launched online flowers, cakes & gifting website with best inaugural offers & gifting ranges
- Bajaj Group, Zilla Parishad Pune vaccinate 1.68 lakh residents of rural Pune
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Built on tradition, expertise, innovation and trust, Dadu's is a 28-year-old legacy sweets and savouries brand.
The journey of Dadu's, which started from Hyderabad, has been catering to Pune market with its two standalone stores at Baner and Camp for 5 years. With a new outlet at Kothrud, it has added a feather to its cap.
Dadu's prides itself in commanding unrivalled understanding of the pure-real taste of sweets, customer palates and craft involved by dishing out a wide array of differentiated, healthy and premium products both in sweets and savouries. With more than 500 handcrafted artisanal product inventory made in house, they strive to make customers' moments unforgettable by sweetening their festive and happy moments.
Inauguration of Dadu's one-of-its-kind standalone premium outlet at Kothrud was graced by esteemed dignitaries of Pune. The outlet was inaugurated by Medha Kulkarni, a first-term member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Kothrud assembly constituency.
The outlet has been carefully designed keeping in mind the heritage and legacy of Dadu's brand.
Speaking at the inauguration of the new store in Kothrud, owner Rusheel Dadu said, "Vision of Dadu's is to be part of and add essence to every occasion transcending generations. To provide unparalleled experience and exceed expectations, delivering on the brand promise."
Address: 424 to 426, Karve Road, Chaitanya Nagar, Kothrud.
Landmark: Opp Titan Showroom.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor