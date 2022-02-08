After Baner and Camp, Dadu's Sweet Emporio makes a grand entry in Kothrud

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Built on tradition, expertise, innovation and trust, Dadu's is a 28-year-old legacy sweets and savouries brand.

The journey of Dadu's, which started from Hyderabad, has been catering to Pune market with its two standalone stores at Baner and Camp for 5 years. With a new outlet at Kothrud, it has added a feather to its cap.

Dadu's prides itself in commanding unrivalled understanding of the pure-real taste of sweets, customer palates and craft involved by dishing out a wide array of differentiated, healthy and premium products both in sweets and savouries. With more than 500 handcrafted artisanal product inventory made in house, they strive to make customers' moments unforgettable by sweetening their festive and happy moments.

Inauguration of Dadu's one-of-its-kind standalone premium outlet at Kothrud was graced by esteemed dignitaries of Pune. The outlet was inaugurated by Medha Kulkarni, a first-term member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Kothrud assembly constituency.

The outlet has been carefully designed keeping in mind the heritage and legacy of Dadu's brand.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new store in Kothrud, owner Rusheel Dadu said, "Vision of Dadu's is to be part of and add essence to every occasion transcending generations. To provide unparalleled experience and exceed expectations, delivering on the brand promise."

Address: 424 to 426, Karve Road, Chaitanya Nagar, Kothrud.

Landmark: Opp Titan Showroom.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)