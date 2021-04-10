After Bholenath, Singer Kaka's new song 'SHE' featuring Kanika Mann becomes an instant hit

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI/PNN): Singer Kaka's new song was worth the entire wait and it is evident from its increasing views on YouTube.
Released by Pellet Drum Productions, the song titled 'SHE' is written and composed by Kaka himself and features Kanika Mann, who tested COVID-19 positive recently.
The song was long-awaited after the success of his last hit 'Bholenaath' and there must have been immense pressure on the singer to deliver something much more. "Yes, it's true that after the success of 'Bholenaath', people were expecting something much bigger. I had the responsibility of stretching my limits to deliver an even better track, but there was no pressure. The reason is I was confident about myself, my content, and of course, my listeners. I was sure that if I will put my soul into the song and give it my 100 percent, people will definitely like it. And I think myself and the team managed to win their hearts. People have showered us with love and appreciation and have boosted my confidence to do more and better work," said Kaka, throwing light on the same.
The song has received 4.9 million views on YouTube alone, that too within a week. But for Kaka, numbers hardly matter. "I measure success in terms of the love received from the listeners. Maybe numbers are important for many people, but I don't care about it much. My only focus is my content, my work, and my audience," he added.
Apart from the melodious track, it's the video that's getting attention. Kanika Mann, who features in the video with Kaka said she was scared about featuring in a Haryanvi video for the first time. "Everything was very well managed on the set and everyone gave their best to make this song a hit. The experience of working with all of them is something that I will never forget. I was indeed skeptical about featuring in a Haryanvi video, but after I heard the track, I instantly said yes. And I am glad that it was the right decision," she stated.
Kanika was last seen in Zee TV's show 'GuddanTumse Na Ho Payega', which was very well received by the audience. She became a household name after the serial and went on to do several other music videos.
Currently, the actress is home quarantined as she tested Coronavirus positive two days back. Informing about her health condition, she had earlier stated, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID yesterday. The cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again, and we must all be more careful than ever. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors. I'll be back to work soon! Until then, I'd appreciate it if I'm given some time in solitude to recuperate and heal."
