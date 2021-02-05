After Covid-19, first synthetic diamond to be promoted across India in 'Sparkle' by SGCCI

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 5 (ANI/PNN): The Natural and Synthetic Diamond Manufacturing Segment, Machinery Manufacturing Segment and Diamond Jewellery Manufacturing Segment will be integrated on a single platform.

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry has organized a grand 'Sparkle-21 Gems and Jewellery Exhibition' at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Center, Sarsana from February 20 to 21. The Chamber has been holding exhibitions on a B-to-B basis for the past three years and the same format and approach will be continued this year too.

Chamber President Dinesh Navadiya said that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday announced an increase in customs duty on imports of finished synthetic diamonds. This will greatly benefit the synthetic diamond manufacturers in Surat. On the other hand, customs duty on gold and silver imports has been reduced. This will bring relief to the jewellery manufacturers and will greatly benefit the jewellery industry in India in the domestic market. At the same time, the demand for jewellery will also rise.

He further said that for the first time in the country after Covid-19, the promotion of synthetic diamonds will take place in the Sparkle exhibition organized by the Chamber, while the value addition for the diamond industry will also take place in Surat. Because in Surat now synthetic diamonds are also being made along with natural diamonds. The Machinery required for making synthetic diamonds is also being manufactured in Surat. After a few months, the Surat Diamond Bourse will be throbbing, while the Gujarat Diamond Bourse is already operating in Surat. So Diamond City Surat is now moving towards becoming a hub of natural and synthetic diamond manufacturing. To achieve this, all the infrastructure like SEZs, customs, ports and airports have been developed in Surat.

Exhibition Chairman Jayanti Savlia said that the sparkle exhibition will be attended by natural diamond and jewellery manufacturers, synthetic diamond and machinery manufacturers, the entire diamond industry and its associated industrialists. About 70 jewellery manufacturers are participating in collaboration with Surat Jewellery Manufacturers Association. Thus, a total of more than 150 exhibitors will be exhibiting loose diamonds, diamond jewellery and machinery in this Sparkle exhibition.

He further said that people assumed that the gem and jewellery industry would not restore after Covid-19. But due to trade wars between the US and China, jewellery manufacturers are relocating from Mumbai to Surat, which is directly benefiting the gem and jewellery industry of Surat. Exports of diamond jewellery from Surat are also increasing. So now Surat is becoming a centre of machinery manufacturing along with natural and synthetic diamonds.

An invitation has been sent through social media and digital marketing to the buyers where diamond and diamond jewellery is largely consumed in major cities of the country like Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Chennai, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Pune and Gujarat and others. A large number of buyers from all these places are going to visit the Sparkle Exhibition.

Visitor's Registration Link: ( http://registrationsys.com/SPARKLE )

