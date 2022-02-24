After Daler Mehendi's Concert, PartyNite Metaverse Platform to celebrate 'Singles' Nite

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Close on the heels of Valentine's Day, Gamitronics, the creator of PartyNite which successfully hosted Daler Mehndi concert, will now be curating a Singles Nite party on PartyNite, India's first blockchain-powered Metaverse.

A musical event which will see audiences throwing love life issues and situations on the platform and the platform in turn would offer solutions by playing popular or create impromptu songs which fits the situations.

Last month, Indian artist Daler Mehndi staged India's first Metaverse concert on Republic Day which also marked the official launch of PartyNite. The concert saw tremendous response across the globe. Dubbed as the future of the internet, Metaverse PartyNite.io platform is created as a digital parallel universe.

It's a 3D virtual world where people will be able to interact and socialize. It allows people to create customizable avatars, meet people, hang out with friends, join parties and events, play games, and earn NFTs.

The platform also allows people to claim, mint, and sell playable digital collectibles also known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The success of Daler Mehendi's show has raked in brand enquiries for PartyNite as it opens up an avenue for immersive advertising and storefronts.

Speaking about the Singles Nite event on PartyNite, Rajat Ojha, CEO - Gamitronics, said, "The times we are living in, Metaverse is the new Universe for a global outreach. It's a virtual environment where you can be present with people in digital spaces, it's like you no longer just watch content on the internet, but you are literally inside it, playing with it. The virtual platform will be a great avenue for introverts as you log in as an avatar and representation of flamboyance for already extrovert ones in ways not possible in real physical world. The setting will support the event and one can expect a huge crowd logged in virtually at the same time. This is a fictional world focused on social connection and definitely the future. To make it more interactive we will be dropping select NFTs."

Ojha added, "The idea is to open up the possibility of a parallel economy. That Is where the real fun lies. On a lighter note, Metaverse is humanity's unfulfilled ambition to find life on another planet. But Globally, Indian technology is always at the forefront, we are certainly on everyone's radar and all eyes are fixed on us. Entertainment is one area where we will be focusing and we will also be looking at international collaborations soon, since geographical boundaries are not an issue here and with what Covid has taught us, I feel the universe is literally the limit with this technology."

The concept of Singles Nite is a one of its kind, where all the participants can join in and interact with the celebrities through sharing stories and music. One needs to login the app using their phone or email and connect to their ApnaDAO wallet.

In India Daler Mehndi is the first well known singer to host a concert on Metaverse but internationally Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Marshmallow and Travis Scott have hosted concerts in the metaverse. Gamitronics, a Hyderabad-based game studio, has created this blockchain-powered Metaverse which offers playable NFTs.

Download Partynite from play store or (https://partynite.io)

Visit - (http://www.gamitronics.com/#).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)