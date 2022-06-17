After establishing firm presence in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, Buniyad Group eyes Mumbai

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Noida-based firm, Buniyad Realty Limited, is now planning to expand its operations and open a new office in Mumbai after marking its strong existence and repute in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. The company already has a robust presence in Delhi NCR with one office in Feroz Gandhi Rd. and one each in Noida, Greater Noida, and Gurugram.

The company provides real estate consultancy services and related peripheral services and has been behind some big-ticket sales such as Rs. 130 crore deal in New Delhi's Lutyens Zone.

Buniyad Realty Limited was established in the year 1987 and is represented by a workforce of 250+ committed experts from every realm of the real estate industry.

"The decision to open a new office in Mumbai was a natural corollary of our expansion plans for our company which is already present in almost every Tier I city of the country. At the same time we also plan to bring to the people looking to buy property the quality and transparency we are known for," says Ansh Batra, Director, Buniyad Group.

With the real estate segment showing new signs of vigour as well as a renewed interest in the luxury segment, the company also seeks to broaden its management in the business capital of India, Mumbai.

Speaking about the company's growth, Ansh Batra, Director, Buniyad Group, emphasises, "We have not only crossed many milestones in earning customer confidence but are also serving them beyond their expectations. Our vision and mission are already in sync with the dynamics of the real estate industry, taking the levels of customer satisfaction and deliverables to new dimensions."

Buniyad Realty Limited has a pan-India customer base and provides a wide range of real estate consultancy services that includes the sale and purchase of residential, commercial and industrial properties along with corporate leasing services.

