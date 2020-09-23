After securing government permissions on drone deliveries, Omnipresent set to disrupt logistics in India

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Omnipresent Robot Technologies, which is working with ShopX as a Drone Consortium partner, has become the first drone company in India to receive full clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct long range beyond visual line of sight drone operations trials.

Currently the drone operations are permitted only upto 500m in visual line of sight. However, this new regulation will allow drones to fly 100s of kilometres in a single flight. This will open a whole range of applications including e-commerce, food and medicine delivery.

"We have tied up with ShopX for this purpose and look forward to disrupting this segment with their support," said Omnipresent founder Aakash Sinha.

"There could be many factors, first being our credible record. Secondly, extreme safety standards in our drone technology, like engine failsafe, battery redundancy and emergency parachute and smart obstacle avoidance systems. These features make our drone system virtually crash proof and suitable for long range civilian operations," remarked Aakash, on being asked why Omnipresent was the first company to get the top level government approval.

"We are proud to be a partner with a cutting edge AI/Robotics company like Omnipresent. With this partnership, our goal is to introduce a fascinating innovation in the unorganized supply chains in the country. Drones will become viable first for B2B, and can change the economics of the industry," said ShopX CEO and co-founder Amit Sharma, while commenting on the development.

"By becoming the first company to secure government approval, Omnipresent has demonstrated their superiority and technical brilliance over others in this space. They are the first movers and the service will be a game changer which the supply chain has long needed in order to cut costs and ensure faster deliveries to the end consumer. I am confident the team at Omnipresent will continue to innovate and improve on their product which will help e-commerce companies cut costs and streamline their logistics," said Jabong Co-Founder, Praveen Sinha who also runs an NBFC Pincap, welcoming the decision of the Government.

