After securing government permissions on drone deliveries, Omnipresent set to disrupt logistics in India

-
ALSO READ
ShopX - Omnipresent get Govt. approval to start Ecom Drone Delivery Trials from Sept 1
JungleWorks and Panipat Administration collaborates to have drone deliveries for COVID-19 patients
Jungleworks and Panipat Administration Collaborates to Have Drone Deliveries for COVID-19 Patients
Take away restrictions on drone use for critical industries, govt agencies: FICCI to govt
UK police deploy drone in hunt for missing Indian-origin man
-
New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Omnipresent Robot Technologies, which is working with ShopX as a Drone Consortium partner, has become the first drone company in India to receive full clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct long range beyond visual line of sight drone operations trials.
Currently the drone operations are permitted only upto 500m in visual line of sight. However, this new regulation will allow drones to fly 100s of kilometres in a single flight. This will open a whole range of applications including e-commerce, food and medicine delivery.
"We have tied up with ShopX for this purpose and look forward to disrupting this segment with their support," said Omnipresent founder Aakash Sinha.
"There could be many factors, first being our credible record. Secondly, extreme safety standards in our drone technology, like engine failsafe, battery redundancy and emergency parachute and smart obstacle avoidance systems. These features make our drone system virtually crash proof and suitable for long range civilian operations," remarked Aakash, on being asked why Omnipresent was the first company to get the top level government approval.
"We are proud to be a partner with a cutting edge AI/Robotics company like Omnipresent. With this partnership, our goal is to introduce a fascinating innovation in the unorganized supply chains in the country. Drones will become viable first for B2B, and can change the economics of the industry," said ShopX CEO and co-founder Amit Sharma, while commenting on the development.
"By becoming the first company to secure government approval, Omnipresent has demonstrated their superiority and technical brilliance over others in this space. They are the first movers and the service will be a game changer which the supply chain has long needed in order to cut costs and ensure faster deliveries to the end consumer. I am confident the team at Omnipresent will continue to innovate and improve on their product which will help e-commerce companies cut costs and streamline their logistics," said Jabong Co-Founder, Praveen Sinha who also runs an NBFC Pincap, welcoming the decision of the Government.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU