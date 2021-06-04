After supporting 1200+ people during COVID-19, Impetus now vaccinates all its employees and their family members

You would like to read
- Sleepwell donates 500 bedding-units to support the acute shortage of oxygen beds in the Capital
- CM of TN Shri. M. K. Stalin inaugurated 500 free oxygenated beds at Madurai Government Hospital (Thoppur GH)
- Vinay Agrawal's virtual prayer meet
- FITNGLAM INTERNATIONAL CALENDAR 2021 DUBAI LAUNCHED - Stupendous work done by Sanjeev Jain's Team
- Sanjeev Kapoor Cookery Show and the Grand Finale of Zaayka presents Jito Master Chef was held at ITC Grand Chola Chennai
New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI/PRNewswire):(https://www.impetus.com) Impetus Technologies has been standing strong with its people and their families since the time pandemic hit India. Since the past year, Impetus has supported 1200+ employees and their family members in the fight against COVID-19.
From regular well-being to arranging expert sessions, facilitating medicine availability, hospital beds, ICU and oxygen availability, doorstep hygienically cooked and eco-friendly packed food delivery to infected employees and their families, Impetus took great care and helped with a speedy recovery and provided emotional support.
A 100+ team of administration staff and volunteers also called "Super 100" COVID Warriors, has been behind providing such great support across locations.
Impetus is now on a mission to vaccinate all its employees and their family members and organize and sponsor vaccinations against COVID-19. The vaccination camps are being organized in their office premises and partner hospitals based on feasibility.
Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Agrawal, Vice President - Operations & Human Empowerment Group, added, "Pandemic or no pandemic, we will always stand by our people and their needs. Our initiatives are to ensure the safety and well-being of employees, their family members, and the community."
With a motto to #MakeADifference, the company has been regularly coming up with all possible ways to support its employees, families, and society.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor