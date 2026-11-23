PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: AGM Vijaylaxmi Group, a trusted developer with a presence across key Mumbai neighbourhoods, has launched Sixty3 W.E. Residences, an iconic G+32-storey residential development in Goregaon East, envisioned by three industry trailblazers, Narpat Mehta, Anil Bhandari and Vikash Kawar. Bringing together their collective experience and expertise, the development seeks to introduce a new benchmark for luxury 2 BHK living in Goregaon(East), with an emphasis on architectural distinction, thoughtful engineering and an elevated lifestyle experience. The development arrives at a time when Goregaon East is evolving into one of Mumbai's prominent residential and commercial destinations. Its proximity to established employment centres such as NESCO, Nirlon Knowledge Park, Mindspace and Film City, alongside access to the Western Express Highway, Metro and suburban railway network, makes it an attractive address for professionals and business owners. The neighbourhood has also witnessed a significant rise in residential values. According to a November 16, 2026 report, the weighted average selling price of homes launched in Goregaon East increased from approximately ₹26,831 per sq. ft in 2022 to ₹40,430 per sq. ft in 2026, representing an appreciation of around 51 per cent.

Against this evolving urban landscape, Sixty3 W.E. Residences aims to bring a distinctly elevated interpretation of luxury to the neighbourhood. Its exclusive entry and exit for residents, expansive views of the Aarey Forest on one side and the city skyline on the other, and a dedicated lifestyle floor distinguish the development. The higher floors offer elevated views, while the project's carefully planned residential configuration creates a more intimate living environment. At the heart of the development is Euphoric Life, an entire floor dedicated to leisure, recreation and wellbeing on the 26th floor. Envisioned as a private lifestyle destination for residents, it brings together an infinity pool, sun deck with lounge beds, cabana seating and hammocks, and an outdoor cinema. The experience extends to a fully equipped fitness centre, yoga and Pilates studio, speakeasy lounge, reading nook and library. Zen rock, bonsai and aromatic herb gardens offer landscaped spaces for relaxation, while younger residents have access to a toddlers' room, children's climbing wall, interactive art wall and games room. Together, these experiences are intended to give residents access to a resort-inspired lifestyle within their own residential address.

Narpat Mehta, Director, AGM Vijaylaxmi Group, said: "Today's discerning homebuyers are looking beyond the configuration of an apartment. They want a well-connected address, a sense of exclusivity and lifestyle amenities that genuinely add value to everyday living. Sixty3 W.E. Residences brings these elements together in an all-2 BHK format, offering a rare combination of premium amenities, privacy and an intimate residential community. We see a strong opportunity to cater to buyers who aspire to a more luxurious lifestyle in Goregaon East, particularly professionals and families who want to live close to major business districts without compromising on the quality of their home environment."

Highlighting the engineering and execution behind the project, Anil Bhandari, Director, AGM Vijaylaxmi Group, said: "A development of this scale requires careful coordination between engineering, structural planning and the overall residential experience. Our focus has been on ensuring that the building's design and technical execution support the quality of living we envision for residents. From the planning of the tower and its exclusive residential access to the integration of an extensive amenity floor on the 26th level, every element must be presented cohesively. The objective is to create a landmark that is distinguished not only by its height and appearance, but also by the quality and functionality of the spaces within it."

Speaking about the vision behind the development, Vikash Kawar, Director, AGM Vijaylaxmi Group, said: "Creating a landmark residential development in Goregaon East presented an opportunity to rethink what luxury 2 BHK living could offer. Our ambition was to bring together an exceptional location, a distinctive high-rise development and a lifestyle experience that would be difficult to replicate. The market has evolved considerably, with Goregaon East emerging as an important residential and commercial hub. We wanted to respond to that evolution by creating a development that offers a premium living experience while remaining relevant to the way people work, live and spend their time today. Euphoric Life is central to this vision, bringing an entire world of leisure, wellness and recreation into the building itself."

With Sixty3 W.E. Residences, AGM Vijaylaxmi Group seeks to establish a distinctive luxury address in Goregaon East, bringing together the expertise of three industry leaders and an expansive lifestyle proposition. Through its exclusive 2 BHK residences and Euphoric Life, the development aspires to offer a new expression of premium urban living in one of Mumbai's evolving residential destinations. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)