NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 14: Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its latest Repeat Visitor Ranking, highlighting the top destinations in India and across Asia that continue to draw travelers back for more. Based on bookings made during the first half of the year, New Delhi leads India's repeat-visit ranking, followed by Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kochi. Across Asia, Tokyo has claimed the top spot for the first time, overtaking Bangkok. Rounding out the top five are Bali, ranking third for the first time, followed by Seoul and Osaka. Da Nang, Kuala Lumpur, Fukuoka, Taipei, and Johor Bahru completed the top 10.

Some destinations have a way of calling travelers back for more. The chance to discover new attractions, revisit fond favorites, or simply enjoy the familiar surroundings keep travelers booking again. Agoda's data shows that these beloved places often attract repeat visits, with some travelers returning multiple times in just the first half of the year. New Delhi, which leads India's ranking, offers a mix of experiences spanning the Red Fort and Humayun's Tomb, bustling markets, and the city's diverse food scene. Chennai, in second place, brings together Dravidian heritage, iconic coastal locations like the Marina Beach and its distinctive South Indian cuisine. In the west, Mumbai, ranking third, is defined by its Art Deco architecture, Bollywood legacy and iconic food culture. Bengaluru, in fourth, blends its tech-driven identity with its craft beer and restaurant scene, live music culture and green spaces, while Kochi, completing the top five, offers a distinctive mix of Fort Kochi's colonial heritage, Kerala cuisine, contemporary art and easy access to the state's backwaters.

Internationally, Tokyo's rise to number one reflects its unique ability to offer something new with each visit, from seasonal spectacles like cherry blossoms to hidden neighborhoods and an unmatched culinary scene. Bangkok, ranking second, continues to captivate with its unparalleled wellness experiences, world-class dining, and cultural landmarks. Bali's climb to third place underscores the island's magnetic appeal with its irresistible beaches, spiritual retreats, and lush landscapes that enchant travelers time and again. This year's ranking also reveals the rising appeal of Japan and Vietnam as increasingly popular places people love to revisit. Beyond Tokyo's ascent to the top, Fukuoka has entered the top 10 for the first time at number eight, signaling travelers' desire to explore beyond Japan's traditional tourist hubs to experience Fukuoka's renowned ramen culture and laid-back atmosphere. Meanwhile, Vietnam's Da Nang has climbed two spots to sixth place, with its stunning beaches, proximity to UNESCO sites like Hoi An, and excellent value drawing visitors back repeatedly.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, shared, "Indian travelers are increasingly looking beyond one-time holidays and building deeper connections with destinations they love. Whether it's returning to a favorite city for its food and culture, a loved one's wedding, a festival, or a work trip that turns into a long weekend away, repeat travel is becoming an important part of the way Indians experience the world. At Agoda, we are committed to making these journeys more seamless, accessible and rewarding, helping Indian travelers discover more reasons to return to the places they love." For travelers looking to revisit their favorite destinations or discover new ones, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in a single booking. Visit the website at www.Agoda.com or download the mobile app for the best deals.

Notes to Editors About the Data The data is based on bookings made in the first half of 2026 on Agoda compared to the same period in 2025. About Agoda Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG), employs over 7,500 people globally, and is dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel easy and affordable.

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