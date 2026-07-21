NewsVoir Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21: Lucknow-headquartered AI-infrastructure platform InfoBay.AI. has crossed Rs 100 crores in revenue and Rs 50 crores in Profit After Tax (PAT) in FY 2025-26. While Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased to 3x, the platform clocked a Net Revenue Retention (NRR) of 140%-160% in the last fiscal year. This 10x revenue growth over the past two years is supported by a structural Gross Margin of 80%+, a hallmark of a scalable software infrastructure business. InfoBay.AI has also expanded into five countries: Indonesia, Kenya, the Philippines and Uganda, besides India, as part of its expansion plan to 14 countries by 2027. In line with its expansion plans, it has also strengthened its leadership team with a new Chief Financial Officer, VP-Global Sales and R & D Manager on board. These key hires reinforce its governance and capacity for international enterprise scaling.

"AI is here to dominate, pivoting to a mission-critical AI-infrastructure platform, InfoBay.AI, is in line with our commitment to playing an even bigger role in India's growth story. It is also a testament to our unwavering belief in continuous evolution to cater to the changing needs of the industry. We are among the most profitable AI- powered companies in India, powering half of the world's frontier labs," said Rohit Manglik, Founder & CEO, InfoBay.AI. "InfoBay's success is founded on a strategic evolution that converted EduGorilla's legacy assets into proprietary AI infrastructure. It is not merely a rebranding; it is a sophisticated asset-repurposing strategy that leverages years of building complex STEM and reasoning content into structured data that now fuels the TIBET engine and provides a unique "reasoning trace" foundation for AI- driven models. The team structure and operations are now entirely aligned with this structurally superior, pure-play AI mandate," he added.

InfoBay's proprietary Asset Layer now includes a massive repository of structured data, including 2 million de-identified medical patient records and 34 million vertical videos. It has an expanded linguistic moat, with audio coverage in 40 languages and educational data in 15. The platform is actively leveraging multimodal capabilities (video, audio, text) to build deeper, vertical-specific datasets in adjacent, high-value domains like Physical AI. As InfoBay continues to expand, its focus remains laser-sharp on being the Mission-Critical AI Infrastructure Platform. Every expansion, hire, and product roadmap decision is engineered to strengthen our moats--technical (TIBET), operational, and relationship-driven--ensuring sustained, high-margin growth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)