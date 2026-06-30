NewsVoir New Delhi [India], June 30: Ai+ Smartphone has announced the next sale of its recently launched Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro after both smartphones witnessed a complete sell-out during their first sale on Flipkart on June 26. The devices were unveiled on June 22 at India's Got Nova, the brand's flagship launch event hosted by renowned Gadget Guru Rajiv Makhni, featuring comedian & Youtuber Samay Raina alongside Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone. The event also brought together leading technology creators, reviewers, members of the media and consumers as part of Ai+ Smartphone's Open Review Program, reinforcing the brand's commitment to transparency and community-led product development. The strong consumer response marks another milestone for the growing Nova Series.

The next sale of the Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro will commence on June 30 at 12 pm on Flipkart. The Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro have been developed to cater to a broad spectrum of consumers from first-time 5G smartphone users to those seeking a more performance-oriented everyday smartphone. Combining dependable hardware with Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS, the devices deliver a clean software experience, reliable performance, and long-lasting battery life across their respective price segments. Commenting on the response, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, "The response to the Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro has been extremely encouraging. Seeing both devices sell out during their very first sale reinforces our belief that consumers are looking for smartphones that deliver dependable performance, thoughtful design, and a clean software experience at accessible price points. Earlier this year, the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra also received an exceptional response, and we're pleased to see the Nova Series continue building strong momentum. With the next sale beginning on June 30, we look forward to bringing the Nova experience to many more consumers across the country."

The Nova 2 Neo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor and features a 120Hz HD+ display, a 6000mAh battery, a 48MP Sony IMX582 AI camera and Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS. The Nova 2 Pro, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, features a 144Hz FHD+ display, a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a 48MP Sony IMX582 AI camera and a premium 2.5D glass design, delivering an enhanced experience for users seeking greater performance. The successful debut of the Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro further strengthens the momentum of the Nova Series as Ai+ Smartphone continues to expand its portfolio with products focused on delivering dependable performance, thoughtful design and a clean software experience for a wider range of consumers.

About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience. From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)