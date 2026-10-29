New Delhi [India], October 29: Ai+ Smartphone today announced a price hike across select models in its smartphone portfolio, effective November 15, 2026. As cost pressures persist, particularly in price-sensitive segments, Ai+ Smartphone has continued to evaluate their impact while working to maintain affordability for consumers. However, with input costs remaining elevated, the company has undertaken another measured pricing adjustment to maintain a sustainable balance between affordability and product experience. With prices set to increase by up to Rs. 3,000, now is the best time for consumers to purchase their preferred Ai+ smartphones at current prices, before the revised pricing comes into effect.

Under the revised pricing, select variants of the Ai+ Pulse 2 FE, Pulse 2, Nova 2 5G, Nova 2 Neo 5G, Nova 2 Power 5G, Nova 2 Pro 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G will see price increases ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000. The Ai+ NovaFlip 5G will remain unchanged at Rs. 49,999.

Despite the prevailing industry challenges, Ai+ Smartphone remains committed to delivering a strong price-to-experience proposition for Indian consumers. The company will continue to monitor component costs and market dynamics while maintaining its focus on accessible technology, dependable performance and long-term consumer value.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, the brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.