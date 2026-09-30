NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 29: Ahead of the festive season Ai+ Smartphone today announced its portfolio expansion with the launch of Pulse 2 FE, NovaTab and LapTab, bringing three new technology experiences to consumers across communication, learning, entertainment and productivity. The launch comes at a time when consumers across India are preparing for one of the year's biggest periods for technology purchases, upgrades and gifting. With the new portfolio, Ai+ Smartphone is expanding the choices available to consumers across different needs and price segments from someone purchasing their first smartphone to students looking for a connected learning device and consumers seeking a larger screen that can move seamlessly between entertainment and productivity.

Each product has been built around a distinct consumer need. Pulse 2 FE, positioned as the "First Step to a Smarter World," brings essential smartphone experiences to consumers entering or upgrading their digital journey. The launch also marks Ai+ Smartphone's entry into the 5G tablet category and the next phase of its connected ecosystem strategy with NovaTab and LapTab. NovaTab brings 5G connectivity to a larger screen, with a strong focus on education and learning. LapTab, on the other hand, combines entertainment with productivity through a large 13.2 display, and supports stylus and an attachable keyboard that enables a laptop-like working experience.

Across the portfolio, Ai+ Smartphone brings together Android 16 with nxtQ OS, high-refresh-rate displays, large batteries and 4G/5G connectivity, with the aim of making relevant technology accessible to a wider set of consumers. All three devices will go on sale on Flipkart from October 7, 2026, 11:59PM onwards, giving consumers new options as they upgrade their personal technology or choose devices for their families this festive season. "The festive season is a time when millions of consumers make important technology choices whether it is their first smartphone, an upgrade, a device for education or something that brings work and entertainment together," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies (Ai+ Smartphone). "With Pulse 2 FE, NovaTab and Nova Nova LapTab, we wanted to create products for these different moments without losing sight of accessibility. This is also an important step in taking Ai+ Smartphone beyond smartphones and building a connected technology ecosystem designed in India with the ambition to compete globally. As families prepare for Diwali, we want more consumers to have access to technology that adds meaningful value to their everyday lives."

Ai+ Pulse 2 FE: First Step to a Smarter World Built around "First Step to a Smarter World," Pulse 2 FE is designed for first-time smartphone users and consumers looking to upgrade this festive season. It combines a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek G81 processor, 50MP AI camera, 5000mAh battery and IP64 protection, with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage expandable up to 1TB, and Android 16 with nxtQ OS. Available in Black, Blue, Green and Purple, it brings together the everyday essentials for a simple, dependable smartphone experience. Ai+ NovaTab: A Bigger Screen for Smarter Learning Designed as an accessible 5G learning companion, NovaTab combines an 11.97-inch 90Hz display, 5G connectivity and an 8000mAh battery to give students a larger, connected canvas for classes, reading, research and entertainment. Powered by the T760 processor with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it also features dual speakers, 13MP and 8MP cameras, and Android 16 with nxtQ OS. NovaTab will be available in Dark Blue and Cinnamon Brown.

Ai+ Nova LapTab: From Entertainment to Productivity, in a Tap Nova LapTab brings entertainment and productivity together in one versatile 5G device. Its 13.2-inch 2.4K 90Hz display, stylus support and attachable keyboard allow it to move effortlessly from streaming and entertainment to note-taking, study and laptop-like productivity. Powered by the MT8755 processor with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 10,000mAh battery, Nova LapTab also features quad speakers, 33W charging and Android 16 with nxtQ OS. It will be available in Teal Green and Dark Blue. Pricing and Festive Availability Pulse 2 FE, NovaTab and Nova LapTab have been launched in India today, September 28, 2026.

Ai+ Pulse 2 FE (4 GB/ 64 GB): INR 9,999 onwards Ai+ NovaTab (6 GB/ 128 GB): INR 17,999* (including bank offers) Ai+ NovaTab (8 GB/ 128 GB): INR 20,999* (including bank offers) Ai+ Nova LapTab (8 GB/ 128 GB): INR 24,999* (including bank offers) Ai+ Nova 2 Pro (6 GB/ 128 GB): INR 16,999* (including bank offers) Ai+ Nova 2 Pro (8 GB/ 128 GB): INR 17,999* (including bank offers) Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra (6 GB/ 128 GB): INR 18,999* (including bank offers) Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra (8 GB/ 128 GB): INR 19,999* (including bank offers) Ai+ Nova 2 Power (6 GB/ 128 GB): INR 15,999* (including bank offers)

Ai+ Nova 2 Power (8 GB/ 128 GB): INR 16,999* (including bank offers) All three devices will go on sale on Flipkart from October 7, 2026, 11:59PM onwards, in time for consumers looking to upgrade, gift or bring home new technology ahead of Diwali. About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience. From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs - it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)