NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 6: Ai+ Smartphone today announced that its previously communicated price revision, originally scheduled for November 15, will now take effect on November 11, 2026. Consumers have until November 10 to purchase their preferred devices at existing prices, subject to availability.

The decision follows stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand, with sales exceeding initial projections and existing inventory being exhausted ahead of schedule. With fresh inventory being procured at higher memory and component costs, the company has advanced its planned price revision to reflect the updated cost structure.

Now is the best time to buy. With the revised prices taking effect earlier than initially announced, consumers planning their next smartphone purchase or upgrade have a limited opportunity to buy at current prices.