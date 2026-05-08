Ai+ NovaFlip 5G features a 32MP Front Camera, Dimensity 7300X Chipset, and a 6.9" AMOLED Display, the NovaFlip 5G redefines what a Flip Phone Can Be at an Accessible Price Point

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 8: Ai+ Smartphone today redefined the flip smartphone category in India with the launch of the Ai+ NovaFlip 5G, the first flip smartphone in the country priced under Rs. 30,000. In a segment long dominated by ultra-premium devices, Ai+ Smartphone has made the iconic flip form factor truly accessible, without compromising on performance, design, or everyday usability. Launching at a breakthrough price of Rs. 29,999*. The NovaFlip 5G brings together a bold, pocketable design, a powerful camera system, and next-generation performance marking a pivotal moment in the democratization of foldable technology. This milestone launch follows the overwhelming response to the Nova 2 Series, with both Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra selling out rapidly, reinforcing growing consumer trust in the Ai+ ecosystem.

"Making Flip Phones Truly Accessible" "The NovaFlip 5G is not just a product launch, it's a category shift. Flip phones have always been aspirational, but never truly accessible. With NovaFlip, we are breaking that barrier. This is where expressive design meets real performance at a price India has been waiting for," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. Ai+ NovaFlip 5G - A New Benchmark for Photography The NovaFlip 5G introduces a 50MP rear camera, setting a new benchmark for flip smartphones in its segment. Built for a generation that lives on the front camera, it also features a 32MP selfie shooter with autofocus, delivering sharp, natural, and detailed images across lighting conditions.

Whether open for immersive shooting or folded for quick selfies, the NovaFlip ensures versatility without compromise. Power Meets Efficiency: Dimensity 7300X At its core, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, delivering seamless performance across gaming, multitasking, and daily use. Paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and running on Android 15 with NxtQuantum OS, the experience remains fluid, clean, and optimized. Dual AMOLED Displays, One Seamless Experience The NovaFlip 5G features a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED inner display for immersive viewing, complemented by a 3.0-inch AMOLED cover screen for quick interactions on the go. From notifications to controls, users stay connected without always needing to unfold -- making the device as functional as it is visually striking.

Designed to Stand Out Compact when folded and expansive when opened, the NovaFlip 5G blends portability with presence. Weighing just 193g, it comes packed with features including: - Side-mounted fingerprint sensor - Dual SIM with 5G+5G support - NFC - Wi-Fi 6 (tri-band) - Flip-aware UI powered by a hall sensor - Measuring just 87.3x76x15.6mm when folded and opening to 169.4x76x7.5mm All-Day Power, Fast When You Need It The NovaFlip 5G is backed by a 4325mAh battery delivering up to 310 hours of 5G standby and 19.5 hours of VoNR talk time. With 33W fast charging support via USB Type-C (PD3.0 and PPS), topping up is quick and effortless ensuring the NovaFlip 5G is always ready when you are.

Availability The Ai+ NovaFlip 5G will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 29,999*, with sales going live on May 8, 2026 at 12 PM, exclusively on Flipkart. Also available from the Ai+ Smartphone portfolio: - Ai+ Pulse 2 -- Rs. 7,999* - Ai+ Nova 2 5G -- Rs. 9,999* - Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G -- Rs. 14,999*, only AMOLED at this price - Ai+ PulseTab - Rs. 9,999 All prices are exclusive to the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale starting from May 8 exclusively on Flipkart. In the Box The Ai+ NovaFlip 5G comes complete and ready to use, right out of the box. Each box includes the NovaFlip 5G smartphone, a 33W fast charger, a USB Type-C cable, a protective case, along with a protective case installation guide, a SIM ejector tool, a warranty card, and a user manual/QSG.

About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience. From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)