NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 7: Ai+ Smartphone has unveiled its latest campaign for the Nova 2 Ultra, fronted by Indian cricket star Ishan Kishan. With a distinctively quirky and narrative-led TVC, the brand takes a refreshing departure from conventional smartphone advertising bringing its flagship device to life through storytelling that is as engaging as it is memorable. This campaign is a continuation of Ai+ Smartphone's broader vision to redefine the category through trust-led, design-forward innovation. At the heart of the campaign lies a clear strategic intent to shift how smartphones are communicated and experienced. Moving beyond spec-heavy demonstrations, the film places the Nova 2 Ultra within relatable, everyday moments infused with humour, personality, and a strong sense of identity. The result is a campaign that not only highlights the device's performance, design, and user experience, but does so in a way that feels intuitive, human, and culturally relevant. Ishan Kishan's natural screen presence adds authenticity and recall, reinforcing the brand's positioning and reflects a shared mindset of pushing boundaries while staying grounded in real, everyday experiences.

Link to the TVC: drive.google.com/file/d/1fcM6jnKXAY7QpC6eglb0ils4RgCMtgeH/view . Commenting on the launch, Archi Gogoi, Head of Brand, Marketing & Growth, Ai+ Smartphone, and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, "At Ai+, we believe the real evolution in this category lies not just in what smartphones can do, but in how they are experienced by consumers. With this campaign, we wanted to move away from predictable formats and create something that feels instinctive, relatable, and true to how people engage with technology today. Ishan brings a natural confidence and relatability that aligns seamlessly with our vision of building a brand that is both accessible and distinct."

Launched in April 2026, the Nova 2 Ultra represents the most complete expression of the Nova Series bringing together advanced capabilities with a bold, design-led approach. The device will be available for sale starting May 8th at 14999/- exclusively on Flipkart and select retail stores near you. About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology. About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

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