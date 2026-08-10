NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 10: Ai+ Smartphone today announced its partnership with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18, bringing the new-age Indian smartphone brand together with one of the country's most iconic and trusted television properties. For over two decades, KBC and its legendary host Amitabh Bachchan have stood for credibility, knowledge and aspiration, earning the trust of generations of Indian audiences. For Ai+ Smartphone, the association reflects a shared belief that trust is not claimed, it is earned over time. As a young Indian technology brand, Ai+ Smartphone is building its journey around transparency, privacy and consumer-first technology. Its association with KBC gives the brand an opportunity to take this vision to millions of households across India.

Archi Gogoi, Head of Brand, Marketing & Growth, Ai+ Smartphone and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, "KBC is more than a television show; it is a part of India's cultural fabric. Over the years, KBC and Mr. Bachchan have built an extraordinary legacy of credibility and trust. As a young Indian brand, that resonates deeply with us. We are building Ai+ with the belief that trust has to be earned every day through our products, our actions and our transparency. This partnership brings together an established legacy of trust with a new Indian technology brand aspiring to earn the same confidence from consumers."

The association marks another step in Ai+ Smartphone's journey towards building an Indian technology brand rooted in trust, privacy and transparency. About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is a next generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience. From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered and developed in India while remaining globally competitive. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)