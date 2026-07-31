NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 31: Ai+ Smartphone, the homegrown smartphone brand from NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, is targeting Rs 7,500 crore in revenue in FY 2026-27, as it accelerates its growth and investments in building technology capabilities in India. The company has already sold more than 2 million smartphones since its launch in July 2025. NxtQuantum Shift Technologies recorded over Rs 965 crore in revenue in its first shortened financial year and crossed Rs 1,650 crore in Q1 FY27. The company is now expanding investments across software, engineering, testing and R & D as part of its larger ambition to build a globally competitive Indian smartphone brand.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, "India has already established itself as one of the world's largest smartphone markets and manufacturing hubs. The next opportunity is to build globally competitive technology brands from India. With Ai+, our focus is on taking global industry learnings and progressively building stronger capabilities across software, R & D, engineering and intellectual property within the country." The company has invested approximately Rs 60 crore towards software development, engineering and server infrastructure in India and plans to further strengthen its R & D capabilities, including building a team of over 150 engineers.

Ai+ believes the next phase of India's electronics growth will be driven not only by manufacturing scale but also by greater domestic ownership of technology, design, software and intellectual property. Sheth added, "Our ambition goes beyond selling smartphones. We want to build deeper technology capabilities in India and contribute towards creating an ecosystem that can eventually compete at a global level." As Ai+ smartphone enters its next phase of growth, it remains committed to advancing indigenous technology, strengthening India's innovation ecosystem and building a globally competitive smartphone brand from India. About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

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