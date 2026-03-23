NewsVoir New Delhi [India], March 23: Ai+ Smartphone today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Nova Series, with the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra set to debut on April 9, 2026, across Flipkart and other channels of distribution. The remaining three devices in the series, Nova 2 Pro, Nova 2 Neo, and Nova Flip, will follow in the months ahead. The launch marks the next phase of Ai+'s evolution as it expands into a full-spectrum smartphone portfolio, built around distinct user needs, lifestyles, and self-expression. The Nova Series is not just an upgrade, It is a statement of intent bringing together bold design, intelligent performance, and deeply personal experiences in a way the category has not seen before.

At the center of the lineup is the Nova 2 Ultra - Customisable Technology that responds to you, the most expressive device Ai+ has ever built. Its customisable back-panel lighting responds to calls, messages, music, and notifications turning everyday interactions into something visual, personal, and immersive. The Nova 2 is crafted for users who want a no-compromise flagship experience grounded in reliability and everyday performance. It focuses on delivering what matters most -- seamless speed, dependable battery life, refined design, and a user experience that is intuitive and consistent. "With the Nova Series, we are expanding what a smartphone can mean to people," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. "For some, it is about reliability and performance. For others, it is about identity and expression. This lineup is built to deliver both without compromise, without complexity, and without creating barriers to access."

Since its launch in July 2025, Ai+ Smartphone has consistently challenged the idea that premium technology must not come at a premium cost. With over one million devices sold in under a year, the brand has focused on building products that combine thoughtful design, strong performance, and honest pricing. Kanchan Mishra, Vice President Mobiles, Flipkart, added, "India's smartphone consumers today are more informed and aspirational than ever. Ai+ Smartphone focusses on providing modern technology at accessible price points. We are looking forward to bringing the Nova Series to millions of customers across the country through Flipkart." The Nova Series marks a defining step in Ai+ Smartphone's journey from proving a point to building a complete, future-ready portfolio. With five distinct devices, a clear point of view on design and camera, and a continued commitment to making great technology accessible, this series sets the blueprint for what comes next.

Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra launch on April 9, 2026, on Flipkart and across select retail outlets. About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience. From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)