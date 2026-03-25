Novelty Wealth Founders (L-R): Sajal Gupta (CTO), Naveen Changoiwala (CEO), and Apurva Agarwal (CPGO), leading the company's technology, strategy, and product vision respectively

NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 24: Novelty Wealth, a SEBI-RIA licensed wealth management platform, announced it has raised $1.4 million in seed funding led by IndiaQuotient, with the mission of providing Indian investors a unified, unbiased view of their financial lives - without the complexity, guesswork, and noise. The funding comes at a pivotal moment as India undergoes a structural shift toward digital, data-driven investment advisory driven by rising retail participation, increased financialisation of savings, and growing demand for transparent, unbiased financial guidance. Early Traction Highlights - 30,000+ app downloads since launch - Strong engagement with NovaAI, validating demand for AI-driven financial guidance - Early Pro membership adoption trends among users seeking deeper portfolio & Mutual Fund advisory

- Increasing usage of family dashboards and goal-based planning tools The Problem: A Fragmented Financial Landscape Despite record retail participation in India's capital markets, most investors still lack a unified, actionable view of their financial lives. Investments are scattered across banks, brokerages, and mutual fund platforms - making it difficult to understand true net worth, portfolio performance, risk exposure, and tax implications. At the same time, affluent Indians are largely served by commission-driven products, creating structural misalignment between agent incentives and investor interests. The result: gaps in transparency, trust, and long-term decision-making quality, leaving investors to navigate growing complexity without structured, unbiased guidance. The Solution: A Purpose-Trained AI Wealth Intelligence Platform

Novelty Wealth is building purpose-trained AI wealth intelligence platform that aggregates financial data across accounts and transforms it into structured, actionable insights. Rather than functioning as a simple tracking or transaction tool, it is designed as a decision-making layer for personal finance. Beyond portfolio tracking, the platform enables investors to: - Access purpose-trained AI financial insights via NovaAI - your private wealth advisor, delivering real-time, unbiased guidance, and 24x7 clarity to help you make smarter, more confident financial decisions - Connect banks, brokerages, and investment accounts automatically through seamless data aggregation - Evaluate portfolio performance, risk, diversification, and concentration exposure - Manage finances across entire families from one interface

- Identify tax-efficient opportunities and optimise investment decisions - Align financial decisions with long-term goals such as retirement, home ownership, or education Novelty Wealth operates on a zero-commission, fee-only advisory model and is a SEBI-RIA licensed, ensuring regulatory alignment, transparency, and recommendations that are always aligned with investor interests. Founder's Perspective "Our vision is to make wealth advisory accessible and affordable for every Indian investor. In today's time, investors juggle across multiple apps and get fragmented information and biased advice. We built Novelty Wealth to solve that problem by giving people a unified financial view and a purpose-trained AI assistant that helps them make smarter decisions with complete transparency. We are seeing a clear shift toward data-driven financial decision-making. Today's investors don't just need access to financial products, they need clarity and control," said Naveen Changoiwala, CEO & Co-founder, Novelty Wealth

Investor Perspective "We've always known AI could transform personal finance, but building the right product requires a tough mix of tech skills, regulatory knowledge, and a deep understanding of what users actually need, i.e., something that works in the background. When we met the founders, we knew they had what it takes to get this right," said Anand Lunia, Founding Partner, IndiaQuotient Market Opportunity India's wealth management industry is undergoing a structural transformation, driven by rising disposable incomes, increased retail participation in equities and mutual funds, and a broad shift toward digital-first financial behaviour. However, the ecosystem remains highly fragmented, with limited integration between tracking, advisory, and decision-making tools.

This creates a large, underserved opportunity for platforms that can unify data, provide actionable intelligence, and deliver regulated, unbiased advice at scale. Novelty Wealth is positioned at the intersection of these structural shifts, building a purpose-trained AI financial intelligence layer for the next generation of Indian investors. Founding Team Novelty Wealth was founded by a team with deep experience across financial services, technology, and product innovation: - Naveen Changoiwala (CEO & Co-founder) leads the company vision, strategy, and growth - Sajal Gupta (CTO & Co-founder) leads technology architecture and platform engineering - Apurva Agarwal (CPGO & Co-founder) leads product, user experience, growth, and distribution About Novelty Wealth

Novelty Wealth is a SEBI-RIA licensed firm that has developed a purpose-trained AI wealth intelligence platform for Indian investors. The platform offers a unified view of financial assets and liabilities, backed by purpose-trained AI insights, portfolio analytics, tax optimisation, and goal-based financial planning, all within a zero-commission advisory model. Novelty Wealth is committed to delivering transparent, unbiased, and data-driven financial guidance, enabling investors to make informed, long-term decisions with confidence. Website: www.noveltywealth.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)