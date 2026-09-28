BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 28: Megamax Aviation Private Limited has received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, for Air Ayodhya, its regional airline to be operated under the Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN.

The NOC is the first key regulatory milestone for the airline. Air Ayodhya will now begin the certification process with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), after which commercial operations will commence.

Air Ayodhya will focus on Uttar Pradesh. It aims to link tier-2 and tier-3 towns, pilgrimage centres and tourism destinations with each other and with major hubs. The airline will start operations with brand-new Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft, the first scheduled for delivery in December 2026. As routes mature and demand builds, it plans to induct 19-seater aircraft, followed by larger turboprops on high-demand sectors.