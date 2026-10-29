NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) highlighted results from AIR-STEMI, an investigator-initiated, multicentre, randomised clinical trial in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and multivessel coronary artery disease. The trial found that functional coronary angiography-guided complete revascularisation resulted in a lower risk of major cardiovascular events and improved procedural safety compared with conventional angiography-guided complete revascularisation. The results were presented in a Hot Line session at ESC Congress 2026 and published simultaneously in The New England Journal of Medicine.

After urgent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) of the artery responsible for a STEMI, clinicians must decide which additional, non-culprit coronary lesions require treatment. Conventional angiography shows the anatomy of a narrowing but does not always establish whether it restricts blood flow. AIR-STEMI assessed whether physiology derived from angiographic images could identify functionally important lesions for treatment while allowing non-flow-limiting lesions to be safely deferred.