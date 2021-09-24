Airtel selects Tejas Networks for optical network expansion

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tejas Networks today announced that it has been selected by Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's premier communications solutions provider, to enhance Airtel's optical network capacity in key metropolitan markets.
Tejas will supply, install and support its state-of-the-art TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products for extending Airtel's optical networks towards the edge, supporting 5G backhaul, B2B services, and broadband applications. The enhanced capacity will enable Airtel to deliver a superior experience to its customers as data consumption in India grows rapidly.
Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer of Bharti Airtel said, "Airtel has been making significant investments in expanding its metro network capacity as part of its 5G readiness and for catering to increased bandwidth consumption by fixed-line and enterprise customers. We are delighted to partner with Tejas in this key network intervention that will enable us to deliver a world-class experience to our customers."
Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director, and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted to expand our decade-long partnership with Airtel, which has established itself as one of the premier telecom service providers in the world. Under this new contract, we will provide our multi-terabit TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products to augment Airtel's metro network capacity right up the network edge. We are happy to see that our TJ1600 platform, with its "pay-as-you-grow" modular design supporting 100Gbps to 600Gbps wavelengths and a universal OTN/DWDM architecture offering advanced bandwidth expansion and optimization, is gaining significant traction among leading telecom service providers around the globe."
