VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Aishwaryam Group, one of Pune and PCMC's established real estate developers, has recorded over 400 bookings within six months at Aishwaryam Anand, its large-format, lifestyle-led residential development in the Moshi-Chikhali belt. The project witnessed a further acceleration in sales momentum, recording its highest monthly sales of over 110 units, underscoring the strong homebuyer response in one of PCMC's rapidly evolving residential corridors. Aishwaryam Anand was among the largest residential launches in Pune and PCMC during the first half of 2026, with 995 units comprising 673 1 BHK homes, 288 2 BHK homes and 34 commercial shops, according to MahaRERA-based market data. This scale places the development among the most significant new housing additions to the Pune-PCMC market during the period.

The milestone assumes significance at a time when residential buying decisions are being influenced not merely by price but by a combination of developer credibility, connectivity, established social infrastructure, practical configurations and long-term value. Aishwaryam Anand is part of the 30-acre Aishwaryam District, an established development ecosystem in the Moshi-Chikhali corridor. As the final residential phase within the district, Aishwaryam Anand brings together the Group's 17-plus years of experience, customer insights and deep knowledge of the PCMC real estate market. The strong response is a testament to the company's experience, expertise and understanding of evolving homebuyer expectations. Satish Agarwal, Managing Director, Aishwaryam Group, said, "Crossing 400 bookings within six months is important to us not merely as a sales milestone but also as an indication of the trust that homebuyers continue to place in Aishwaryam. What is particularly encouraging is the pace at which the latest 110-plus homes were sold. August emerged as the strongest month for Aishwaryam Anand since its launch, with the project witnessing an exceptional surge in consumer interest and conversions.

Today's buyer is informed, value-conscious and willing to make a decision when the product, location, pricing and developer track record come together. Aishwaryam Anand was conceived around the real needs of families, and the response reinforces our belief that there continues to be substantial demand for thoughtfully designed homes in PCMC. For Aishwaryam Group, the strong absorption at Aishwaryam Anand represents more than the performance of an individual project. It demonstrates the strength of the brand's core housing franchise, even as the company expands into larger, more premium and diversified developments across Pune and PCMC." A larger story of PCMC's housing demand

The response to Aishwaryam Anand also reflects the continuing evolution of the Moshi-Chikhali belt from a value-led residential destination into a more established urban catchment, supported by employment centres, schools, healthcare facilities, retail infrastructure and improving connectivity. The project benefits from its location within the larger Aishwaryam District, offering access to Dehu-Alandi Road, educational institutions and the surrounding industrial and employment ecosystem. Aishwaryam Anand offers thoughtfully planned 1 and 2 BHK residences with carpet areas of approximately 400 sq. ft. and 590 sq. ft., respectively. Designed around efficient space utilisation and practical family living, the project offers more than 40 lifestyle amenities and functional layouts based on the principle of "no wasted space". The development spans approximately 2.9 acres and comprises four towers rising to 24 and 25 storeys, supported by six levels of parking and a well-structured ecosystem catering to different age groups. Amenities include dedicated children's spaces, senior citizen areas, fitness zones, a swimming pool, an indoor gymnasium, yoga and meditation areas, community spaces and recreational facilities.

Narendra Agarwal, Director, Aishwaryam Group, said, "The success of Aishwaryam Anand tells us something important about the next phase of PCMC's residential market. Homebuyers are no longer looking at affordability in isolation. They want a complete ecosystem comprising connectivity, amenities, security and community infrastructure, along with the confidence that their home will continue to deliver value over the long term. Our focus has therefore evolved from simply creating housing to building well-planned communities. The 400-plus bookings at Aishwaryam Anand, including the recent sale of over 110 homes within a single month, validate that approach. Through this project, we are addressing demand from first-time homebuyers, young families and value-conscious buyers."

From smart homes to a diversified real estate platform The success of Aishwaryam Anand comes at a time when Aishwaryam Group itself is undergoing a significant transformation. Since beginning its journey in 2008, the Group has built its reputation by addressing the housing aspirations of first-time and value-conscious homebuyers in Pune and PCMC. The Group's portfolio now extends from smart and mid-segment housing to premium residences. A major marker of this transition has been its entry into premium and branded residences developed in association with Fashion TV. The Group is a pioneer in bringing branded premium residences to PCMC. Over the years, Aishwaryam Group has steadily expanded across residential and commercial real estate and today has a presence spanning residential development, commercial development, plotted development, infrastructure and education. This evolution represents Aishwaryam's broader strategy of serving consumers across different stages of their homeownership journey-from a family's first home to larger, premium and lifestyle-led residences.

About Aishwaryam Group Established in 2008, Aishwaryam Group is a Pune- and PCMC-focused real estate developer with over 17 years of experience, 50-plus projects, more than 6 million sq. ft. of development and over 7,500 families served. The Group has also sold more than 300 commercial units, reflecting its growing presence beyond residential development. From its roots in value-driven housing, Aishwaryam has evolved into a diversified development platform spanning premium residential housing, commercial developments, plotted developments, infrastructure and education. Its residential portfolio ranges from 1 BHK homes for first-time buyers to premium 2, 3 and 4 BHK residences across Pune and PCMC.

Its current residential portfolio includes Aishwaryam Anand, F Premium, F Signature and 57 Elevate. F Premium, premium and branded residences developed in association with Fashion TV is located at Tathawade, a 10-acre development comprising seven towers with 2, 3 and 4 BHK residences, signalling the developer's expansion beyond its traditional value-driven and mid-income base into aspirational premium housing. At the same time, the Group is expanding its commercial presence through projects such as Aishwaryam One Chikhali, Aishwaryam One Moshi and Aishwaryam One Akurdi, alongside premium office and retail developments. Its broader portfolio also encompasses infrastructure and education. The Group's education footprint includes Delhi Public School in Hinjawadi and Pune East.

The Group has built a growing footprint across Moshi, Chikhali, Wakad, Tathawade, Nigdi and other key Pune-PCMC micro-markets, with future expansion planned across Punawale, Pradhikaran, Akurdi, Hinjawadi, Kasarwadi, Ravet, Moshi, Chikhali, Balewadi, Kharadi, Parandwadi and Gahunje. The company remains focused on quality construction, practical design and long-term value across established and emerging locations. Aishwaryam's development philosophy is anchored in trust, innovation, customer satisfaction, high value, pride and stakeholder delight to create spaces in which people, businesses and communities can thrive. For further information: www.aishwaryam.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)