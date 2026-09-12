VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Aishwaryam Group, one of Pune and PCMC's established real estate developers is strengthening its position as among PCMC's largest developers, selling more than 1,800 homes annually across its portfolio. With around 1,200 agreements registered in the last year, the Group is now entering its next phase of growth with a sharper focus on premium and lifestyle-led residential development. The Group's sustained performance reflects the strength of its residential portfolio and its ability to cater to homebuyers across different segments and locations. The shift marks an important evolution for Aishwaryam. Since its inception in 2008, the Group has built significant scale by addressing the aspirations of first-time and value-conscious homebuyers across Pune and PCMC. Today, its portfolio extends from smart and mid-segment housing to premium and branded residences, reflecting both the evolution of the company and the changing aspirations of homebuyers.

Key Highlights - Sells more than 1,800 homes annually across its residential portfolio - Registered around 1,200 agreements in the last year - Residential portfolio spread across North PCMC and West Pune - F portfolio in association with Fashion TV crosses 750 units sold - Premium and lifestyle-led residences to be a major growth focus going forward A key catalyst in this transformation has been Aishwaryam's entry into premium branded residences in association with Fashion TV, making it a pioneer in bringing the concept for the first time to PCMC. Its F portfolio has already crossed 750 units sold, demonstrating growing acceptance of the brand among a more aspirational homebuyer segment.

Satish Agarwal, Managing Director, Aishwaryam Group, said, "Our scale has been built over the years on customer trust, a deep understanding of PCMC and the ability to consistently deliver homes that respond to changing aspirations. Selling more than 1,800 homes annually gives us a strong foundation for our next phase of growth. We now see a significant opportunity to take Aishwaryam into a more premium space, with greater emphasis on design, lifestyle, branded residences and differentiated experiences. Our ambition is to build on our position as one of PCMC's largest developers while creating a stronger premium residential portfolio across Pune and PCMC."

From scale to premiumisation Aishwaryam's residential footprint is spread across North PCMC and West Pune, giving the Group access to some of the region's most active and evolving residential corridors. Its portfolio spans Moshi, Chikhali, Tathawade, Wakad, Nigdi and other established and emerging Pune-PCMC markets. PCMC itself is witnessing a transition from predominantly value-led housing towards a more diversified residential market. Improving connectivity, employment hubs, social infrastructure and rising consumer aspirations are creating demand for larger homes, superior amenities and more lifestyle-oriented residential products. Aishwaryam intends to leverage its established presence, development experience and understanding of the PCMC consumer to capture this shift.

Narendra Agarwal, Director, Aishwaryam Group, said, "PCMC is entering a new phase where homebuyers are increasingly willing to move beyond functionality and value towards better design, amenities, experiences and overall quality of life. This creates a significant opportunity for developers with local market understanding and execution capability. Having built scale across the region, our strategy now is to move decisively up the value chain. Premium residences will be an important growth engine for Aishwaryam as we create products for the next generation of aspirational homebuyers." Building a diversified real estate platform Over the years, Aishwaryam Group has expanded beyond residential housing into commercial development, plotted development, infrastructure and education. This evolution reflects its broader strategy of serving consumers across different stages of their homeownership journey-from a family's first home to larger, premium and lifestyle-led residences.

The Group's current residential portfolio includes Aishwaryam Anand, F Premium, F Signature and 57 Elevate, spanning value-driven, mid-segment and premium housing. Its commercial portfolio includes Aishwaryam One developments across Chikhali, Moshi and Akurdi, alongside premium office and retail developments. Its education footprint includes Delhi Public School in Hinjawadi and Pune East. About Aishwaryam Group Established in 2008, Aishwaryam Group is an established Pune and PCMC focused real estate developer with over 17 years of experience, 50-plus projects, more than 6 million sq. ft. of development and over 7,500 families served. The Group has also sold more than 300 commercial units, reflecting its growing presence beyond residential development. From its roots in value-driven housing, Aishwaryam has evolved into a diversified development platform spanning premium residential housing, commercial developments, plotted developments, infrastructure and education. Its residential portfolio ranges from 1 BHK homes for first-time buyers to premium 2, 3 and 4 BHK residences across Pune and PCMC.

Its current residential portfolio includes Aishwaryam Anand, F Premium, F Signature and 57 Elevate. F Premium, premium and branded residences developed in association with Fashion TV is located at Tathawade, a 10-acre development comprising seven towers with 2, 3 and 4 BHK residences, signalling the developer's expansion beyond its traditional value-driven and mid-income base into aspirational premium housing. At the same time, the Group is expanding its commercial presence through projects such as Aishwaryam One Chikhali, Aishwaryam One Moshi and Aishwaryam One Akurdi, alongside premium office and retail developments. Its broader portfolio also encompasses infrastructure and education. The Group's education footprint includes Delhi Public School in Hinjawadi and Pune East.

The Group has built a growing footprint across Moshi, Chikhali, Wakad, Tathawade, Nigdi and other key Pune-PCMC micro-markets, with future expansion planned across Punawale, Pradhikaran, Akurdi, Hinjawadi, Kasarwadi, Ravet, Moshi, Chikhali, Balewadi, Kharadi, Parandwadi and Gahunje. The company remains focused on quality construction, practical design and long-term value across established and emerging locations. Aishwaryam's development philosophy is anchored in trust, innovation, customer satisfaction, high value, pride and stakeholder delight to create spaces in which people, businesses and communities can thrive. For further information: www.aishwaryam.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)