AIWMI announces 3rd edition of India Wealth Awards 2021 (IWA 21)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): The Association of International Wealth Management of India (AIWMI), a not-for-profit organisation and a globally recognised membership association for finance professionals, announced the 3rd edition of India Wealth Awards (IWA21).

The award is designed to be the biggest and most prestigious showcase of excellence in the asset and wealth management industry.

Aditya Gadge, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, AIWMI said, "We are happy to announce the 3rd edition of India Wealth Awards 2021. This is an effort to identify and felicitate individuals from the field of asset and wealth management industry. By recognising outstanding achievement across the entire spectrum of the wealth management industry, IWA will continue to inspire innovation and leadership among industry participants."

The award is designed focusing on four categories under which applicants can fill the nomination. The categories and their subcategories are Organization- Private Banking Team, Wealth Management Company, Boutique Wealth Management Company, Trustee etc; initiatives - Marketing Campaign, Talent Management, Outstanding Initiative, Wealth Management, Technology Platform etc; individuals - Wealth Management Thought Leader, Family Business Consultant/Family Office Consultant, Wealth Management Leader - Investment/ Products etc; and products- Mutual Funds, Alternative Investment Fund, Real Estate, International Investment, Portfolio Management Services, Alternate Asset etc.

Nomination will be selected by esteemed jury members which consists of renowned names from the industry such as Shailesh Haribhakti - Chairman, Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates; Aditya Gadge- Founder & CEO, AIWMI; Anjali Bansal - Founder & Managing Partner, Avaana Capital; Atul Nishar- Founder & Chairman, Hexaware Technologies; Cyril Shroff- Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Deena Mehta - Managing Director, Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates; Saurabh Srivastava - Co-Founder, Indian Angel Network and TV Mohandas Pai - Co-Founder & Chairman, Aarin Capital. Nomination for this prestigious award is open till 10th October. The final awards will be presented on 22nd October 2021.

