AIWMI announces first ever annual edition of India's Best Finance Teachers (IBFT) 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): The Association of International Wealth Management of India (AIWMI), a not-for-profit organisation and a globally recognised membership association for finance professionals, released its inaugural annual edition of India's Best Finance Teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day which is celebrated on 5th September every year. This power list is an ode to all those wonderful finance teachers who continue to shape the present and the future finance professionals of our country.

AIWMI is setting new benchmarks in advanced financial education. India's Best Finance Teachers (IBFT) is a platform set up by AIWMI to identify and felicitate individuals from the field of finance education. The list consists of some prominent names such as Monika Halan - Writer, Author & Speaker, K S Rao, Senior Vice President & Head - Investor Education & Distribution Development - Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, Ankur Warikoo - Founder, Mentor & Public Speaker, Vishal Khandelwal - Author of Safal Niveshak, Akshat Shrivastava - Finance Vlogger, Amit Trivedi - Owner of Karmayog Knowledge Academy, Aswini Bajaj - CEO of Leveraged Growth, Manish Chauhan - Author and Founder, Jago Investor, Hitesh Shukla - Professor, Saurashtra University, Rajkot, Deepak Tandon - Professor - Finance & Accounting - Programme Director Centre for Advanced Banking, International Management Institute, New Delhi and Divya Aggarwal - Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Management Ranchi amongst others.

Aditya Gadge, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, AIWMI said, "We are extremely excited to present the inaugural edition of our Power List-India's Best Finance Teachers (IBFT). For a subject as important as "Finance", we need teachers who have an intellectual curiosity fuelled by tremendous passion. Teachers who don't only teach and mentor future finance leaders, but who also regularly deliver cutting-edge research. Although a few months late due to the second wave, we couldn't have chosen a better day than September 5th to release this list. Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birthday of the country's second President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers' Day is a day to honour all those who have taught us, guided us and mentored us."

Financial education is a basic life skill that has a direct impact on personal well-being. Learning personal finances and important money skills at an early age provides lots of opportunities to apply this knowledge in real life. All the distinguished professionals mentioned in this list are doing some very exciting work in imparting financial education and are playing a very important role in taking India in to the league of the most financially literate nations.

Aditya Gadge further added that "At AIWMI, we want to play a significant role in enhancing professional standards in the financial services sector and increasing financial literacy among the masses through our structured education and membership initiatives".

Nominations for this campaign were made either by nominees themselves or by AIWMI Members which were invited under various categories like Independent Finance Trainers, Finance Education Innovators, Financial Literacy Influencers, Writers/ Authors/ Bloggers in Finance and more. Selection was done by a group of financial services industry leaders from among the Exqualifi Charter Member Community.

Financial literacy is important for current money habits and also future preparation. The lack of financial literacy skills can lead to poor spending choices, increased debt, and a generational wealth gap. Today we live in a world that has the benefits of technology, instant access to information, and the ability to communicate and advocate through different platforms. For all of us to be productive and engaging citizens, financial literacy will be the foundation on which our future success and this country's economic strength will be built.

