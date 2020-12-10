AJ Education NeXt Announces the Launch of their New Batches for the November 2021 ICAI Exams

You would like to read
- DLF inks anchor deal with Standard Chartered GBS for upcoming project DLF Downtown
- Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit declines 47.83% in the September 2020 quarter
- Chartered Capital & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter
- Admired as Awesome AJ, success mentor Ajaya Mishra is illuminating people's lives
- Bajaj Finserv Loan for Chartered Accountants - Here's everything to know about the loan
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): AJ Education NeXt, Mumbai's leading Chartered Accounting, recently announced the launch of their new batches for the students who are planning to attempt for CA Inter and Finals in November 2021.
The premier institute for CA aspirants has a 48 per cent success ratio along with ALL INDIA RANKERS that include -
AIR - 1 - CA FINAL - Siddhant Bhandari - Nov 2018
AIR - 3 - CA FINAL - Krishna Gupta - May 2017
AIR - 4 - CA FINAL - Shubham Singhal - Nov 2018
AIR - 5 - CA FINAL - Kushal Lodha - Nov 2019
AIR - 5 - CA FINAL - Mukund Maheshwari - May 2018
Abhinav Gadia, CPT - AIR 2, IPCC - AIR 24 and CA FINAL - AIR 27 from IIM Ahmedabad
The upcoming batches for the November 2021 exams start from:
1. 22nd December 2020
2. 12th February 2021
3. 18th April 2021
Launched in 2016 by CA Anuj Jalota, AJ Education NeXt is the go-to CA coaching institute for aspirants from Mumbai and all around Maharashtra. In 2019 - 2020 alone, more than 2000 students from the institute appeared for the ICAI exams.
CA Anuj Jalota, Founder and CEO of AJ Education NeXt commented on the launch of these batches, "After helping over 80,000 students in my career, I'm happy to help CA aspirants in achieving their goals for 2021. Our courses are extensively researched and based on learnings from the most premier and top rated professionals in the industry. Our course/institution provides the study material which is always up-to-date with continues research, and it surprises students when most of the problems that are taught in the class are appear in their exams."
CA Anuj Jalota is a respected Chartered Accountant and entrepreneur known for his Mumbai-based CA institution. A leader in the field of accounting and finances, CA Anuj Jalota has mentored more than 80,000 students and 470 national rankers. He himself is also an All India Ranker at the CA Foundation, CA Final and in Mumbai University. A majority of CA applicants and established CA professionals from Mumbai have been guided by CA Anuj Jalota.
Students can register for the new batches here:
Company website for face to face lectures: or call 8080324444
Youtube: .
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor