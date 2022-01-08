Ajay Kailash Yadav - Rajpal Yadav's Cinemaa Zindabad depicting the reality of the Hindi film industry is out now

You would like to read
- MX Player launches its much hyped & most intriguing murder mystery 'Missing Chapter'
- London and Partners launches Mayor's International Business Programme India edition
- MX Player launches trailer of Krishna Bhatt's relationship drama Sanak - Ek Junoon
- Marks & Spencer showcases India Festive Fusion collection with showstoppers Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
- NEWJ amps up original content; launches weekly talk show featuring celebrated Indians in various fields
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI/PNN): Cinemaa Zindabad, directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav, is now out on MX Player. The film has an ensemble cast that consists of some of the fine actors of Bollywood, including Rajpal Yadav, Mukesh Bhatt, Pankaj Berry, Ranjeet Bedi, Maushmi Udeshi, Hemin Patel, Pinel Babu, Swapnil Jharbade, Late Wiam Dahmani, Amrita Dhanoa and Alpesh Vaghela.
The movie showcases the struggles of a group of artists and film director and their journey in the Hindi film industry. It's a reflection of the reality of the industry.
In the film, Rajpal Yadav plays an important character of an aspiring director who tries hard to make and release his first film and get the due recognition that he deserves as an independent director.
The film also has debutant actor Pinel whose character Veer showcases the struggles of an actor who wants to make it big in the industry.
Directed and produced by debutant film-maker Ajay Kailash Yadav under his banner Ajay Yadav Films. Cinemaa Zindabad is out now on OTT Platform MX Player.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor