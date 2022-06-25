Ajay's Takeaway Food creates 450 jobs in Gujarat and turns over 100 people into successful entrepreneurs

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 25 (ANI/PNN): Over 100 entrepreneurs from different parts of Gujarat have become 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-dependent) and they are giving employment to more than 450 people. Thanks to Ajay's Takeaway Food, Gujarat's fastest-growing Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain from Navsari town for opening a record number of 111 franchise outlets across Gujarat in the two years post-pandemic.

Ajay's Takeaway Food (https://ajays.co.in) is the brainchild of the two Gujarati brothers-Ajay Solanki and his elder brother Jaideep Solanki. Ajay's started with a single outlet in Navsari in 2014 and has now expanded to 111 franchise (https://ajays.co.in/franchisee.php) locations. Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Daman, Silvasa, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Anand, and Vadodara are just a few of the cities where Ajay's has opened outlets.

Ajay's Takeaway Food has become popular in Gujarat for its Cold Coffee, Burgers and Desi Pizzas.

The Solanki brothers aim to open 500+ franchisee-owned stores by 2025 with one mission- Serving Good Quality Food at Affordable rates and access to all through their Franchise that empowers the youth to become entrepreneurs and generate employment and great profits.

Recently, on June 10, 2022, Ajay's Founder - Director Ajay Solanki had a chance to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Chikhli in Navsari district. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSqdBIyxwVE & feature=youtu.be) PM Modi appreciated the efforts of Ajay's Takeaway Food in generating employment for over 450 people and making more than 100 entrepreneurs Aatma-Nirbhar.

"It was a memorable moment for me to meet our PM, Modiji. Ajay's Takeaway Food provides a unique opportunity for individuals to become an entrepreneur through our franchise model. This makes us move towards our vision of Serving Good Quality food at affordable rates to the Common Man of India," said Ajay Solanki, founder-director of Ajay's Takeaway food. (https://www.linkedin.com/in/ajayvsolanki)

