Ajay Sharma, a fearless leader from NSUI encourages youth to join politics

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/ThePRTree): The youth is the future of India. The young population of India are venturing into different varieties of career making the country proud. From entrepreneurship to social service, today's generation is vocal about making society a better place to live.

One such bright mind who is also walking on the path of creating a better tomorrow is NSUI leader, Ajay Sharma.

Hailing from Uttarakhand's Haldwani city, Ajay Sharma has done several social campaigns at Delhi University to spread awareness about safety and precautions during the pandemic. From the day the NSUI leader stepped into politics, he has done a commendable job.

From the day he joined politics, Ajay Sharma has been fearless. He doesn't shy away from raising his voice against anything wrong or any injustice happening around him. A few days ago, Sharma raised his voice against the 100 crore grant that is now stopped in 18 high schools or colleges in Uttarakhand.

He believes that stopping the grant will lead to trouble in the payment of the teachers and the staff. All of it has contributed to make him a voice that is important in the state.

Ajay Sharma is a fierce leader who wants to make India a better and safer place for everyone to live. Encouraging today's youth to join politics, he aims for the country's growth and progress from a broader perspective. Ajay says, "I believe that today's young population has the potential to create a better future for themselves and the coming generation.

Social media has helped many youngsters to raise their voice against wrongdoings. We need such powerful and fearless leaders today and tomorrow. So I want to encourage more people of my generation to join politics and help in the betterment of the nation." Hence, he is giving his all to ensure that youth feels welcoming to politics and join the needful with complete enthusiasm.

