Ajmera Fashion wins 'Millennium Brilliance Award for Best Management in Textile Industry'

You would like to read
- Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp garners an astounding 15 MN views in 48 hours of launch
- Sandeep Kumar Mishra's is shortlisted for New Millennium Writings Award 2021
- Sarees manufactured by Ajmera Fashion steal the show at Surat's biggest beauty pageant-2021
- India to look for innovative partnerships at EXPO2020 to become preferred sourcing partner for global textile industry
- SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. Organizes Second Edition of Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards on Women's Day
Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI/PNN): The founder and CEO of Ajmera Fashion, a leading textile company from Surat, Ajay Ajmera, was bestowed with the 'Millennium Brilliance Award for Best Management in Textile Industry'. The award was presented by Bollywood actress and Padma Shri Awardee Kangana Ranaut.
The Millennium Brilliance Awards honors outstanding performances of individuals and companies across 15 categories of industries, ranging from textile and education to hospitality.
Speaking about his achievement, Ajmera Fashion Founder & CEO Ajay Ajmera said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. It is a testimony to our untiring efforts in addressing the needs of our customers and stakeholders. It exemplifies our 'people-first' approach in all our operations. Our employees put in their best effort for its growth and development. We believe in delegating responsibilities. When responsibility is delegated, the proportionate authority also gets delegated. Delegation helps us to concentrate on our core areas and manage things effectively. We will continue our efforts to constantly improve our products and services."
Ajmera Fashion is one of Surat's most awarded and largest textile manufacturers. It is a fashion powerhouse with a complete range of women's, men's & kid's apparel. It has an impressive clientele of 50,000-plus retailers, wholesalers, and traders pan India, and it exports to 30-plus countries across the globe.
It is quite a unique organisation as it believes in nurturing more businesses by building an ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship.
'The Millennium Brilliance Award for Best Management in Textile Industry' is just another feather in the company's cap as it has won all major awards in the textile industry and has even been featured in the prestigious Forbes magazine.
Talking about his organisation, Ajmera said, "With a capacity of producing ten lacs pieces of apparel per month, Ajmera Fashion's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is amongst the best in industry. We follow SOPs at every stage of garment manufacturing which increases our productivity. It also gives the company a competitive edge and enables it to offer affordable prices for its products."
Ajmera Fashion gives utmost importance to the quality of its products. Starting from purchasing raw materials to the shipment of lots, it has built-in mechanisms to conduct quality checks and meet the specified quality standards.
The company follows robust HR practices and ensures employee participation at all levels. It frequently organises training sessions as per the need of any particular group. Employees are also encouraged to groom themselves holistically by reading books on different topics.
Standing at the pinnacle of success Ajay Ajmera and his wife, Rachana Jain, have not forgotten their humble roots and have been actively involved in social work. They have been involved in various activities ranging from blood donation camps aids to NGOs to women empowerment.
When we dug deep into the CSR activities being done by Ajmera Fashion, the couple opened up. It said, "With God's blessings, we have been instrumental in changing the lives of over 5000 housewives belonging to the underprivileged sections of society by enabling them to start their own saree business. And today, most of them have become the breadwinners for their families."
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor