Ajmera Realty partners With M.C.G.M. to set up 55 bed Covid Care Center at Times Square, Andheri East, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Standing by its people time and always, on 16th April 2021, Ajmera Group has set up a dedicated Covid-19 Care Centre at Times Square in Andheri, East in association with M.C.G.M.
The facility has 55 beds with medical oxygen cylinders that will extend required support to Mumbai's healthcare infrastructure as the city is strapped for Covid-19 Care Centres.
It's one-of-a-kind & first private free-of-cost Oxygenated Covid-19 Care Centre in the K East Ward which has been remarkably set up with all infrastructures in just 3 days.
The Centre will be provided with breakfast, snacks, tea/coffee, hygienic and healthy meals for every patient free of cost along withhousekeeping services and oxygen facility.
M.C.G.M. will take care of round the clock Doctors, Nurses, Consultations, Medicines and other daily medical requirements.
On the association, Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Group was quoted saying, "In this need of an hour, it is our endeavour to stand united with our people and authorities empowering city's healthcare infrastructure to save more lives and families beating the pandemic with compassion and care."
The centre was inaugurated in the esteemed presence of Dhaval Ajmera, Director- Ajmera Group; Parag Masurkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner; Prashant Sapkale, Assistant Commissioner K East; Dr Urmila Patil, Medical Officer Health K East, and Harsh Mehta, Director- Times Square.
