VMPL New Delhi [India], November 16: Three international guests will take part in Culture. Media. Digital, held on November 19-20 at Moskino Film Factory in Moscow. The first day's headliner will be Adrian Sînă, founder and lead vocalist of the Romanian music project Akcent, whose hits have been played on radio stations and in clubs across Europe. The event will also welcome popular blogger and pianist Lorenzo Bagnati and Brazilian filmmaker Odair Faleco, President of the Czech International AI Film Festival. In 2005, Akcent's hit song Kylie was played on radio stations across Europe, and the group's music has since accumulated hundreds of millions of streams. Akcent's popularity has extended far beyond Europe, including Türkiye, India and Pakistan. Since 2013, Sînă has been the sole member of Akcent, independently producing the project. He continues to reinvent earlier hits through new versions and collaborations. According to the musician, this approach allows him to adapt the songs to contemporary musical trends while preserving their original character. On November 19, Sînă will visit Russia and take part in an interview at Culture. Media. Digital.

Lorenzo Bagnati is often described as the most popular Italian in Russia, with a social media following of more than six million. Behind his online success lies a strong classical music background. A student of Eliso Virsaladze, Bagnati graduated with honors from the Venice Conservatory, performed at Carnegie Hall shortly afterward, and later earned a master's degree from the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music. He is a prizewinner of the Anton Rubinstein Competition in Düsseldorf and the American Protege competition in New York, and has performed at Salle Cortot in Paris. In February, Lorenzo performed a piano four-hands program with his brother Gabriele at the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory. He also gave a concert in Naryan-Mar earlier this year.

On November 20, Bagnati will speak at the session Music on Demand: Who Creates Hits and How? Participants will explore whether artificial intelligence will become a tool for musicians or a competitor, and who will own the rights to music that AI can generate in just a few minutes. Brazilian filmmaker Odair Faleco heads the Czech International AI Film Festival, which received more than 1,000 film submissions from around the world in 2025. Faleco began his creative career in street photography, music and design before turning to filmmaking. Since 2023, he has been creating films using generative AI tools and founded zero1cine, a platform featuring AI-generated short films. His works have been featured at international events, including the Amsterdam AI Film Festival and AI for Good in Geneva.

In 2026, Faleco co-directed Sinuca de Bico with Davi Moori. The film tells the story of a São Paulo resident living on autopilot in a system that demands constant productivity. The film won the Best AI Film award at the Bangkok Movie Awards. On November 19, Faleco will share his perspective during the session Traditionalists vs. Prompt Engineers: Who Will Win? Experts will discuss the future of content creation and blogging, exploring whether it belongs to human creativity, the speed of AI-generated content production, or emerging formats that combine both approaches. Culture. Media. Digital will take place on November 19-20, 2026, bringing together more than 180 speakers from 16 countries. Over two days, the event will feature more than 40 sessions across five venues, covering artificial intelligence, content production, biotechnology and the creative industries. Its concept is built around two core principles: depth over scale and action over observation.

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