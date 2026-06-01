NewsVoir Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 1: Social activist Poonam Bhagat was felicitated by the Akhil Bharatiya Dev Bhumi Brahmin Jan Seva Samiti, Dehradun, in recognition of her significant contributions to social welfare, women's empowerment, environmental conservation, and public service. Poonam Bhagat serves as the State Secretary of Uttarakhand Congress and is actively engaged in public welfare initiatives in the Haridwar constituency. The award was presented in recognition of Poonam Bhagat's outstanding contribution to social service and community development. The Akhil Bharatiya Dev Bhumi Brahmin Jan Seva Samiti acknowledged her unwavering commitment towards public welfare, environmental conservation, women's empowerment, and humanitarian causes. The honour reflects the organization's appreciation for her sustained efforts in creating a positive social impact and inspiring citizens to actively participate in community-building initiatives.

The honour was conferred during a distinguished gathering attended by community leaders, social workers, women representatives, and members of various organizations. The recognition celebrated her years of dedicated service and commitment to improving the lives of people across different sections of society. Poonam Bhagat has earned widespread appreciation for her consistent efforts in addressing social issues, supporting community welfare activities, and standing alongside people during times of need. Through various awareness campaigns and grassroots initiatives, she has worked tirelessly to bring positive change within the community. A strong advocate of environmental conservation, Poonam Bhagat has actively participated in awareness drives and cleanliness campaigns focused on preserving the sanctity and cleanliness of the holy River Ganga. Her efforts have encouraged greater public participation in protecting natural resources and promoting environmental responsibility.

She has also emerged as a prominent voice for women's rights and empowerment. Through her support for initiatives aimed at enhancing women's welfare, dignity, and equal opportunities, she has inspired many women to take on leadership roles and contribute actively to social development. Throughout her journey as a social activist, Poonam Bhagat has remained committed to humanitarian values and inclusive development. Her participation in community outreach programmes and support for underprivileged and marginalized sections of society have earned her respect and appreciation from various social organizations. Speaking on the occasion, members of the organizing committee praised Poonam Bhagat for her selfless service, dedication to public welfare, and ability to mobilize communities for meaningful causes. They noted that her work reflects the true spirit of social responsibility and community leadership.

Accepting the honour, Poonam Bhagat expressed her gratitude to the organization and thanked all those who have supported her initiatives over the years. She said that the recognition belongs to every volunteer, social worker, and community member who believes in collective action and service to society. She reaffirmed her commitment to continuing her efforts in social welfare, environmental conservation, and women's empowerment, while encouraging the younger generation to actively participate in nation-building and community service. The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony and a collective pledge by attendees to support initiatives promoting social welfare, environmental sustainability, and community development. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)