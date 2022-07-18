AKS IAS Academy Hyderabad lands top rank in Telugu states and 60+ All India Ranks in UPSC 2021

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI/SRV): The UPSC civil services exam 2021 results have been announced recently and AKS IAS has shone brighter than ever holding the Top Rank in the Telugu states and 60+ Top All India Ranks, as stated by its young and dynamic director M.S Shashank.

Elated, he applauded the students for their sincere dedication and perseverance and mentioned that it's solely their hard work and sheer determination that brought them such success and that AKS (https://aksias.com/) has been an instrument facilitating and guiding them towards their goal.

Top ranker in the Telugu States and All India Ranker Yashwant Kumar Reddy who bagged the 15th rank in UPSC CSE 2021 and AIR 93 in CSE 2020 has been associated with AKS closely and was overjoyed with his success. He said, "My heartfelt gratitude to AKS IAS Academy, the Faculty and Director M.S Shashank sir, for all their encouragement, guidance & personalized mentorship, test series, and excellently simulated mock interviews that have helped me to crack AIR 15 this year as well as AIR 93 last year."

"AKS has made its place in the UPSC CSE Coaching sector for being so unique and one of a kind! Felt at home and AKS definitely played the role of a supportive family in my preparation process. I can say that my journey towards my goal has been so memorable and I could take on challenges confidently with the abundant backing from the AKS family", said Tirumani Sri Pooja, UPSC 2021 AIR 62.

The rankers mentioned that AKS is one of the premier institutions for competitive exams in India imparting top-of-the-line education to the aspirants. AKS offers a strong foundation for competitive examinations and believes that smart work combined with expert guidance is the formula for success. It provides the aspirants with an enriching experience by creating an eco-system to explore their innovative abilities. The Academy (Ph no: 8955177997, 8448449709) also imparts valuable study content and resources formulated by an exclusive R & D team for free on their website (https://aksias.com) which is helping a countless number of aspirants across the country, said many aspirants that have benefitted by the institute.

The aspirants on celebrating their success shared the role AKS IAS played in achieving their goals.

"Most promising institute, providing quality coaching and comprehensive material for all civil aspirants", said UPSC 2021 AIR 155, S. Chitharanjan.

"The mains mentorship and interview guidance and unique teaching methodology help students realize their dreams", said Dr Syed Mustafa Hashmi, UPSC 2021 AIR 162.

"I was inspired and motivated by the support and encouragement I received during the training period at AKS IAS. Their comprehensive classroom programme and interview guidance were very helpful towards my preparation", said Garima Garg, UPSC 2021 AIR 220.

"AKS services to students are very focused and holistic. I recommend this institute to those that are looking for the best all-round coaching", said Aswin Manideep. K, UPSC 2021 AIR 235.

"AKS IAS has eliminated the need for aspirants to go to Delhi for coaching by providing the best in Hyderabad",Dibbada S V Ashok, UPSC 2021 AIR 350.

AKS IAS delightfully announced the list of some of their top rankers

1. C. Yaswanth Kumar Reddy - 15

2. T. Sri Pooja - 62

3. S. Chitharanjan - 155

4. Syed Mustafa Hashmi - 162

5. Amit Ranjan - 175

6. Garima Garg - 220

7. K. Vishal Dinanath - 236

8. Prassanna Kumar - 264

9. J. Sri Jaswanth Chandra - 314

10. Rammohan Meena - 328

11. Vidyamari Sridhar - 336

12. Dibbada S V Ashok - 350

13. G. Sharath Nayak - 374

14. Arun Kumar V - 378

15. Barry Rithvik - 461

16. M. Ananya Priya - 544

For more information contact us on 8955177997 or 8448449709,

visit - (https://aksias.com)

Email id: (info@aksias.com)

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)