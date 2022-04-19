AkzoNobel India launches the all new Dulux Velvet Touch with Tru Color technology

Dulux, the flagship decorative paint brand from AkzoNobel India today unleashed the next generation of colour innovation for consumers in India.

Dulux's iconic Velvet Touch ultra-luxury interior emulsions now come power-packed with the Tru Color technology edge across the entire range (of Dulux Velvet Touch Diamond Glo, Dulux Velvet Touch Pearl Glo and Dulux Velvet Touch Platinum Glo).

Talking about this new offering from the Dulux, Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India, said, "Dulux Velvet Touch epitomises the best quality of paint. As Indian consumers are increasingly spending more time rejuvenating their homes, walls have become a canvas of self-expression. Dulux India is now further empowering consumers to flourish through colours. We're delighted to present the all new Dulux Velvet Touch with the Tru Color technology. This is our promise of intense rich colours with ultra-smooth finish so that every living space Feels like Home."

Inspired by global contemporary design themes, Tru Color brings to life a specially curated palette of intense rich colours made with the finest ingredients and colour pigments for an ultra-smooth finish. AkzoNobel's Global Aesthetic Center at Amsterdam has distilled its colour expertise into three design palettes - Essential, Accent and Atmosphere.

The ESSENTIAL colour palette is a modern take on timeless classics. From Romantic Pink to Warm Peach, Cotton Blossom to Crisp Linen, Lofty Dream to Virtual Reality; complementing whites and neutrals come together with warm and light tones to give an uber sleek, serene, romantic and elegant appeal.

Fresh, light, airy, cheerful and energizing encapsulate the ACCENT colour palette. Trendy oranges like Marigold Blossom, come together with fresh greens, sunny yellows and cheerful blues. Whether an entire room or an accent wall, these colours fill your living space with excitement that's impossible to miss.

The ATMOSPHERE palette of earthy browns, warm reds, rich greens and deep blues are comforting, warm and dependable. Bask in the boundless glory of nature with this palette inspired by forest, ocean and sky.

The new Dulux Velvet Touch range with Tru Color technology is now available for purchase across India.

To bring alive this unique proposition, Dulux has launched a new TVC 'Dulux Velvet Touch - Feels like Home'. Directed by acclaimed director Gauri Shinde, the TVC stars Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy as a father-daughter duo. The film paints a progressive take on how Dulux Velvet Touch with Tru Color technology plays a colourful role in bringing about closer modern day relationships.

Link to the TVC: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gr92qAcW9ws) (link here)

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

For more information, please visit (https://www.akzonobel.com)

AkzoNobel India has been present in India for over 60 years and cd is a significant player in the paints industry. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With employee strength of around 1,500, AkzoNobel India has manufacturing sites, offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the-art environmental management system. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSE & S) has been among the best-in-class globally, with due care being taken to protect people and the environment.

For more information, please visit (https://www.akzonobel.co.in)

