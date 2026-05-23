PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23: Alakh Pandey, popularly known as PhysicsWallah or Alakh Sir, has set up a Free digital library at Sant Vinova School in Vaidpura Village, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, as a step towards transforming access to quality education in rural communities. Established in his personal capacity, to support students preparing for competitive examinations, including engineering, medical, and other Exam-wise, students who want to study can access both books and online courses that are available. Following the support, the facility has been equipped with over 30 laptops, over a thousand books, specialised VR headsets that utilise AR and VR content to simplify complex scientific theories for students, with a curriculum featuring interactive games and immersive simulations, particularly for complex subjects like human anatomy and space science, making abstract concepts tangible and engaging.

The digital library also provides students with free access to PW's online educational content and study resources, enabling learners from the village to prepare for competitive exams without financial or connectivity barriers. The facility will remain open daily from 8 AM to 8 PM, and any student from the village can access the library free of cost. Speaking at the inauguration of the Digital Library, Alakh Sir said, "I believe that every student deserves a fair shot at success, regardless of whether they have a good internet connection or a computer at home. By setting up this digital library, I want to make sure these students have everything they need to study. It's my personal goal to bring technology and books directly to them so they can dream big and achieve their goals. In the future, I want to open more Free digital libraries across India."

The initiative reflects an effort to strengthen grassroots education by creating accessible learning spaces for students in underserved regions. This digital library at Vaidpura is envisioned as a replicable model for rural education access across the country, one that holistically bridges gaps in exposure, connectivity, infrastructure, and resources, and demonstrates that a single individual, driven by the right intent, can potentially become a turning point for an entire generation of students regardless of their background. About PhysicsWallah (PW) PhysicsWallah Limited (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to facilitate education through online, offline, and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW now offers education to students through its native app, tech-enabled offline and hybrid centers, and YouTube channels. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, coaching for higher education, and facilitating education abroad, with programs available in multiple vernacular languages.

PhysicsWallah Limited was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on November 18, 2025. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)