Alaukik Group brings two legendary teams (CSK & RCB) of IPL 2020 together for brand DAVAINDIA

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 26 (ANI/PNN): Alaukik Group has pulled of one of the most phenomenal brand association in IPL season 2020. They have brought together the legendary teams Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on one page as Official Life Care Partner for India's largest private generic pharmacy retail chain, DAVAINDIA, a venture by Zota Pharmaceuticals.
For the very first time a sports alliance with IPL was done for a Generic Pharmacy chain by a Branding Agency. Alaukik Desai of Alaukik Group created the campaign "Khelegi Team Jitega Dava India" to create awareness, build relevance and engage with the audience about Generic Medicine and its advantages Nationally. They designed 360 degree all India campaign including association, print media design, social media, radio jingle, TV ads, TV media, indoor and outdoor POP's. The massive popularity of IPL will help Zota Healthcare to make millions of people relate with Davaindia's USP's and emotions like health, fitness and safety.
Alaukik Group has performed many such successful associations in the past with celebrities and brands such as Shahrukh Khan for NDTV, Hrithik Roshan for Italian luxury brand Adamantino, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor for Firdaus, Priyanka Chopra for Heroine, Kangana Ranaut for designer Archana Kochhar, Sonakshi Sinha for Rajguru, Yami Gautam for Aeroblue, Raveena Tandon for Arun Vastra Bhandar to name a few.
